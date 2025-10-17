ABB Expands water and wastewater portfolio with new ACQ580-0P packaged drive

The ACQ580-0P drive is the newest member of ABB’s all-compatible drive portfolio. This configured-toorderdrive package is purpose-built for water and wastewater applications, featuring a slim footprintand UL Type 1/12 (NEMA) enclosure protecting against dust, debris, and water ingress indoors.

TheACQ580-0P integrates ABB’s proven ACQ580 variable frequency drive (VFD) into a configured to packagethat exceeds both UL Type 1 and Type 12 standards. Its compact design also requires minimal clearance,saving crucial space in electrical rooms.



Drive packages can be tailored with surge protection, input reactors, dv/dt filters, cabinet heaters, pilotdevices, and multiple communication protocols such as Ethernet/IP, Modbus TCP, and PROFINET.Technical highlights include up to 98% efficiency, a power factor of 0.98 at nominal load, short circuitcurrent ratings of 65kA (breaker) or 100kA (fused disconnect), and compatibility with induction,permanent magnet, and synchronous reluctance motors.



Available in power ratings from 1 to 700hp as either a wall mount or floor standing unit based onhorsepower. All models are Build America Buy America (BABA) compliant. The ACQ580-0P comes withembedded water and wastewater features including cavitation detection and mitigation, pump cleaningto unclog submersible pumps, dry-run protection, and intelligent multi-pump management. Operatorsand maintenance staff benefit from a display keypad with intuitive start-up menus. An optionalBluetooth keypad allows personnel to change and monitor the VFD’s status without opening the cabinetdoor and risk exposure to live electrical components.



“Space savings and reliability are critical in water facilities,” said David Levine, Product Market Manager,Water and Wastewater at ABB. “The ACQ580-0P drive package combines a small footprint with a toughenclosure, delivering a flexible, ready-to-install drive system built for this industry.”



Designed for utilities and municipalities seeking efficient, space-saving drive solutions, the ACQ580-0Phelps reduce downtime, improve energy efficiency, and extend pump life. The ACQ580-0P aligns withABB’s ongoing commitment to supporting more efficient and sustainable water infrastructure. Withfeatures that save energy, extend equipment life, and reduce downtime, this drive package enablesutilities to meet today’s operational challenges while preparing for the future.