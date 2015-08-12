Dow facility conducts successful ultrafiltration pilot test

TARRAGONA, Spain — Dow Water & Process Solutions found positive results through testing of its ultrafiltration system as its Global Water Technology Center, according to a press release.

Dow monitored feedwater produced by the system, noted the release. It found that the system can operate as a pretreatment for reverse osmosis system downstream for more than 300 days.

Verónica García, EMEA technical service and development manager for Dow, explained in the release, "This type of pilot experiment does not usually last more than few weeks and, therefore, the long duration of the DOW Ultrafiltration piloting emphasizes the company’s long-term commitment to product development and continued research."

Secondary effluent from the Vilaseca municipal wastewater treatment plant was fed into the pilot system, reported the release. The permeate was found suitable for applications including irrigation, agriculture and golf courses.

The company also discovered cost reduction because of the combination of the ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis technologies, stated the release.

"We are committed to investing in research and development to ensure the highest quality and efficiency of our products, not only in Spain and Europe, but across the globe," shared Alexander Lane, EMEA commercial director for Dow, in the release.

The center is the largest clean water research and development facility in the world, reported the release.

Click here to read the entire release.