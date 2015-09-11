Xylem makes Dow Jones Sustainability Index for fourth time

RYE BROOK, N.Y. — Sept. 10, 2015 — Xylem Inc. was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for the fourth consecutive year, according to a press release.

The index recognizes Xylem’s ongoing sustainability initiatives, noted the release. Xylem was also included in the FTSE4Good Index Series, which identifies "companies that have met stringent environmental, social and governance practices."

"We firmly believe that as a global corporate citizen, we have a responsibility to lead by example and contribute in meaningful ways to the global sustainability agenda," said Patrick Decker, president and CEO of Xylem, in the release. "Our business objectives as a leader in the water space go hand-in-hand with our commitment to solve water in ways that ensure a safe, reliable and sustainable supply of water now and in the future. These recognitions affirm the value of our efforts to advance sustainable business practices and report on them in a transparent way."

Companies tracked by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America represent the top 20 percent of the largest 600 Canadian and U.S. companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index that are leaders in sustainability efforts, stated the release.

RobecoSAM’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment presents a detailed analysis of economic, environmental and social criteria including water-related risks and stakeholder relations, reported the release. FTSE4Good Index companies are positioned to capitalize on responsible business practices.

You can find the entire release here.