Aquabio wins The Glenlivet distillery wastewater treatment contract

MORAY, Scotland — Oct. 20, 2015 — The Chivas Brothers has awarded a $1 million contract to Aquabio to supply a wastewater treatment plant for The Glenlivet distillery, according to a press release.

Described as "the single malt that started it all," The Glenlivet whisky is the best-selling single malt brand across the globe, reported the release.

Aquabio will use membrane bioreactor technology, AMBR LETM Low Energy Membrane Bioreactor (MBR), to treat the distillery’s effluent, noted the release. With the plan, Chivas Brothers will increase capacity so the distillery can grow. Improvements will also be made to the effluent discharge quality to the River Livet.

We’re delighted to be installing the state-of-art technology at The Glenlivet," said Ewen Fraser, Chivas Brothers engineering manager, in the release. "Not only will it allow us to increase capacity but it also demonstrates our commitment to protecting resources and the natural environment."

MBR combines a membrane-based filtration process with an aerobic biological reactor, stated the release. The project will be completed in early 2016.

“The Glenlivet is a worldwide brand and Aquabio is delighted to be associated with such a well-known name," commented Steve Goodwin, Aquabio’s managing director, in the release. "The company is making a significant investment at Moray to improve waste water quality. Aquabio’s 15-year track record of providing large scale water reuse in the UK drinks sector with low energy technology and high engineering standards was an important factor in the decision to choose Aquabio and we are proud to be working with Chivas Brothers on this prestigious project.”