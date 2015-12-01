Aquatech Mexico to launch in 2016

AMSTERDAM — Nov. 25, 2015 — RAI Amsterdam and E.J. Krause will join to produce Aquatech Mexico Oct. 26-28, 2016, at the World Trade Center in Mexico City, according to a press release.

The event will be co-located with the GREEN Expo, which focuses on environmental and renewable energy, noted the release.

Although it is the second largest economy in Latin American and 14th largest in the world, Mexico’s availability of water is low, stated the release. Seventy-five percent of its population lives in cities, a number that is expected to grow to 80 percent by 2030.

The federal Mexico government has an ambitious water program to touches every part of water technology and resource management, reported the release.

The event’s co-location with the GREEN Expo helps to ensure high attendance, shared the release. Nearly 3,000 of the conference’s 10,000 visitors are interested in water and wastewater solutions.

"The current Mexican government is dedicated to improving water and wastewater systems and treatment and Aquatech Mexico 2016 will be the place to discuss all water challenges which are impacting Mexico, from water quality, water quantity, water sustainability and water security, to name a few," said Annette Bos, Aquatech global events manager, in the release.

Local and international companies will present success stories about water challenges, noted the release. Attendees will include manufacturers of automation solutions, pumps, pipes and chemicals as well as engineering and construction companies. Government officials will also visit.

