Industry News: Scientists question EPA report on hydraulic fracturing’s effect on water

Scientists question EPA report on hydraulic fracturing’s effect on water

After the Environmental Protection Agency released the draft report of its five-year study of whether hydraulic fracturing pollutes drinking water and found no evidence of widespread impacts on drinking water, reporting only a occasional contamination, the agency’s science advisors have questioned the validity of the report, explaining it was “comprehensive but lacking in several areas.”

The EPA advisory board made up of 30 representatives from academia, the government and the industrial science sector also recommended the EPA report be updated with “quantitative analysis that supports its conclusion.” Four members of the panel dissented, while the other 26 agreed the study was incomplete.

The American Petroleum Institute released a statement challenging the science advisory panel’s assertions and pointed to the years of scientific research that went into the EPA’s draft report as proof the studies are complete and correct.

University given $1M for food processing wastewater treatment research

The Vershcuren Centre for Sustainability in Energy and Environment at Cape Breton University in Sydney, Nova Scotia, was awarded $1.1 million from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) to further its research to improve treatment of food processing wastewater.

The Vershuren Centre’s project looks to develop better methods for degrading organic matter in the sector’s wastewater so that it may produce clean discharge water from small to large industrial facilities. The center’s final project will be marketed as a standalone device for the industry.

Packaged water treatment system market to grow by 10.4% CAGR by 2021

A new report by MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global packaged water treatment system market to reach $21.83 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 10.4 percent over the five-year period.

The report, “Packaged Water Treatment System Market by Technology Type (Extended Aeration, MBR, MBBR, SBR, Reverse Osmosis), Application (Municipal Wastewater, Industrial Wastewater, and Drinking Water) and Region – Global Forecast to 2021,” shows growth in the industry is contributed to by increasing population, urbanization and industrialization. Regulations and sustainability mandates on water treatment worldwide also are expected to play a role in the sector’s growth.

Municipal wastewater is the fastest growing sector of the industry, with the aeration technology segment expected to see the most growth over the period.