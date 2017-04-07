OTC preview: The future of the offshore industry

Offshore energy industry experts and leaders will gather from across the world at NRG Park in Houston, May 1–4, for the 2017 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC). Billed as the largest event in the world for the oil and gas industry, OTC features more than 2,300 exhibitors and attendees representing 100 countries. In fact, more than 68,000 attendees from 120 countries gathered at the annual conference last year, placing OTC 2016 among the top 15 highest attended in its 48-year history, regardless of the price of oil per barrel. The exhibition floor was sold out before the conference and was the third largest in show history at 672,300 square feet, including outdoor exhibits.
OTC showcases the most advanced technologies that are leading the industry into the future. In addition to the exhibition, OTC offers key insights by global experts on technological advances, safety and environmentally focused solutions, and economic and regulatory impacts. In addition to the exhibition, the event offers key insight by global experts on technological advances and economic and regulatory impacts. is year’s technical program will center on the following themes:
Updates on world-class projects
Low oil prices create the demand for game-changing, lower-cost methods, resulting in an environment rich for breakthrough technologies. These advancements will be present at OTC.
Strategies for adapting to a lowerpriced environment
Sessions will address the effective use of technology and standardization to reduce costs.
New developments in major offshore basins
Major changes are underway in Mexico and Brazil concerning regulation and development of o shore resources.
Safety & risk management
While the transition to a lower cost is critical to the industry, safety and environmental responsibility remain the cornerstones of success.
Offshore renewable energy
Designing and developing offshore renewable energy structures and infrastructure will be a focus.
Digital revolution
Sessions will look closely at big data and the growing importance of cybersecurity.
Other OTC events include The Next Wave, a program for young professionals; d5: e Next Big ing, an event designed to inspire leaders and innovators to drive exponential growth in the offshore energy sector; a STEM Technical Session; University R&D showcase that allows researchers to present the latest scienti c and engineering ndings for the o shore industry; Spotlight on New Technology presentation recognizing innovative technologies of the year; and the Distinguished Achievement Awards Luncheon, recognizing individuals and companies for their industry contributions.