OTC preview: The future of the offshore industry

OTC showcases the most advanced technologies that are leading the industry into the future. In addition to the exhibition, OTC offers key insights by global experts on technological advances, safety and environmentally focused solutions, and economic and regulatory impacts. In addition to the exhibition, the event offers key insight by global experts on technological advances and economic and regulatory impacts. is year’s technical program will center on the following themes:

Updates on world-class projects

Low oil prices create the demand for game-changing, lower-cost methods, resulting in an environment rich for breakthrough technologies. These advancements will be present at OTC.

Strategies for adapting to a lowerpriced environment

Sessions will address the effective use of technology and standardization to reduce costs.

New developments in major offshore basins

Major changes are underway in Mexico and Brazil concerning regulation and development of o shore resources.

Safety & risk management

While the transition to a lower cost is critical to the industry, safety and environmental responsibility remain the cornerstones of success.

Offshore renewable energy

Designing and developing offshore renewable energy structures and infrastructure will be a focus.

Digital revolution

Sessions will look closely at big data and the growing importance of cybersecurity.

Other OTC events include The Next Wave, a program for young professionals; d5: e Next Big ing, an event designed to inspire leaders and innovators to drive exponential growth in the offshore energy sector; a STEM Technical Session; University R&D showcase that allows researchers to present the latest scienti c and engineering ndings for the o shore industry; Spotlight on New Technology presentation recognizing innovative technologies of the year; and the Distinguished Achievement Awards Luncheon, recognizing individuals and companies for their industry contributions.

