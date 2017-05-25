Activated carbon options

Because industrial wastewater operators face regulations and many contaminants in their work, making treatment and compliance challenging, activated carbon has been an effective treatment option for years and can be used to remove contaminants from wastewater streams.

Challenges

Industrial wastewater treatment operations constantly contend with new regulations, while current regulations become more stringent. Meeting the requirements of these regulations and doing so in a way that is both cost-effective and accommodating to a facility’s operations can prove challenging. Planning for future regulations, which potentially impact the current design and operational needs of facilities in the industry, must also be included.

Many guidelines in the regulations mentioned above focus on the proper removal of organic matter such as FOG, BOD, PPCP, EDC and DBPs. Under the Clean Water Act, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) established the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permitting program as way to control the discharge of wastewater to surface water supplies and prevent the discharge of toxic materials to waterways. As wastewater quality parameters changed from chemical-specific to include toxicity-based limits, more time and effort are required to study and test solutions.

To address these challenges and regulations, operators must rely on the combination of experience from engineering firms and equipment suppliers that are familiar with pollutants and contaminants. This ensures the completion of the proper research and testing needed to select the right treatment solution.

Operators are also encouraged to review the EPA’s “Best Available Treatment” document, which summarizes the available treatment options and maximum containment level goals for regulated contaminants.

Glossary of terms BOD – biological oxygen demand

DBPs – disinfection byproducts

EDC – endocrine disrupting compounds

FOG – fats, oils and grease

GAC – granular activated carbon

NPDES – National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System

PAC – powdered activated carbon

PPCP – pharmaceutical personal care products

UV – ultraviolet

A treatment solution

PAC and GAC remove organic chemicals and reduce toxicity in some wastewaters to allow for safe discharge into surface water and are a widely accepted technology for treating and removing organics, free chlorine, color and many other impurities. For some industrial wastewaters, secondary treatment following activated carbon may be required.