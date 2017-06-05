AWWA-ACE 2017 unites water industry

Experts from around the world will unite to discuss ideas about water at the American Water Works Association (AWWA) Annual Conference & Exposition (ACE). AWWA-ACE 2017 boasts premier speakers, professional sessions and exhibitors from all aspects of the water industry. Speakers will present and discuss solutions for the most pressing water challenges.

June 11–14 Pennsylvania Convention Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The professional program focuses on major water sector issues such as management of lead in distribution systems, financing and affordability of water infrastructure, developing robust asset management programs, addressing water loss in distribution systems, advances in technology and innovation, and more.

The AWWA-ACE 2017 exhibition will feature more than 450 exhibitors that will showcase the best in water industry products and services. In addition to the exhibitors, the show floor features the Expo Café, AWWA Pavilion, Innovation Lounge, Career Center Job Fair, International Resource Center, Roundtable Solution Sessions, Poster Sessions, People’s Choice Taste Test and ‘Best of the Best’ Tap Water Taste Test Finals, Hydrant Hysteria, Pipe Tapping, and Meter Madness Competitions.

In addition to competitions, ACE includes facility tours. The AWWA Tap Water Taste Test and the World Water Cup will be held during ACE as well.

Exhibition Schedule

Mon., June 12, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tues., June 13, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wed., June 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

