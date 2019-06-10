2019 Sensors Expo & Conference to feature IoT and sensors solutions

The 34th annual Sensors Expo & Conference returns to the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, June 25–27, continuing its longstanding history as an industry event exclusively dedicated to sensors, connectivity and systems. This year, the event will feature a newly expanded conference program, which includes the popular conference track, Chemical and Gas Sensing. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to experience a range of interactive content, demos and applications from more than 30 innovative exhibitors who cater specifically to the fluid and gas handling industry.

The 2019 Chemical and Gas Sensing featured sessions include:

• The Solid-State Paradigm Shift in Gas Sensing Technologies, presented by Carl Bengtsson of Senseair

• Measuring Outdoor Air Quality and Impact on Outdoor Activities, featuring Clayton Kostelecky of Integrated Device Technology Inc. and Kristen Okorn of University of Colorado

• Technology Trends: Indoor Air Quality Sensors and Applications, given by Bernd Zimmermann of Sensirion Inc.

• Measuring and Cross Compensation of Multiple Gases Using Combined NDIR Detector Technologies, presented by Volker Huelsekopf of smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH

• The Internet of Water: Insights in Water Quality Using Large-Scale Sensor Networks with Marcel Zevenbergen of Imec

The list of exhibitors to-date includes: Additel Corporation, Airmar Technology Corp., All Sensors Corporation, ams AG, Aroma Bit, Audiowell Electronics, Axetris, Axzon Inc., Baystar Electrument Inc., Bosch Sensortec, Boschman, Boston Electronics Corp., BSAC, CO2Meter Inc., Control Systems Technology, Dexter Research Center Inc., Dowa International Corporation, Electro Optical Components Inc., First Sensor Inc., Gas Sensing Solutions, GP:50, Innovative Sensor Technology, JUMO Process Control Inc., Laser Components Inc., Omega Engineering Inc., Omron Electronic Components, RADON FTLab, Servoflo Corporation, Siargo Inc., SPEC Sensors, TDK Corporation, Vaporsens Inc., and Zhengzhou Winsen Technology.

Some of the product categories for the expo include:

• Chemical/gas

• Flow

• Force/strain/load/torque

• Instrumentation

• Internet of Things

• Level

• Pressure

• Sensors and system components

• Temperature

• Ultrasonic technology

The robust, three-day conference program will bring together innovators, thought leaders, practitioners, executives, engineers, scientists and academics to share insights and best practices and to demonstrate progressive solutions to stay on the cutting edge of sensor and sensor-enabled applications. This year, the event will feature three co-located shows, including the Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Conference, the Medical Sensors Design Conference and the inaugural Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference. Collectively, the 2019 event will offer more than 65 sessions, feature over 300 industry exhibitors and bring together more than 9,000 total attendees.

Sensors Expo & Conference is produced and managed by Questex LLC, a global, diversified business-to-business integrated media and information provider, headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.