Water Tech Weekly Word Play (January 13)

We are back with new challenges for 2025! Get in on the fun each week with our Word Play game featuring words inspired by our industry! Can you guess this week’s word? Test your skills below and find out how you measure up against the competition!

How to play: a gray letter indicates that the letter is not in the solution at all, yellow signifies that the letter is in the word but not in the correct position, and green indicates that you guessed the correct letter in the correct place. Give it a try now: