Carollo Engineers’ VP named as WEF fellow

"We are incredibly proud of Graham's recognition as a WEF Fellow," said Carollo Senior Vice President and Wastewater Practice Director Rashi Gupta. "His innovative thinking, technical excellence, and dedication to advancing sustainable water solutions have not only transformed our industry but have also created lasting opportunities for communities to secure their water futures. Through his patient, personalized approach to mentoring, he has developed a new generation of passionate water professionals now serving as executive directors, project engineers, and industry experts—ensuring his impact will continue for years to come."

As a pioneer in brine management, Juby's work has been instrumental in helping find solutions to enable inland communities to pursue potable reuse and brackish water desalination projects by maximizing water recovery rates to minimize brine volumes and provide environmentally safe disposal. His innovations in this space have shown promise to achieve water recovery rates around 95 percent. These breakthrough achievements have resulted in the potential for significant reductions in brine disposal costs.

Juby was also an early advocate for membrane bioreactors (MBR) and served as technical advisor for one of the first large-scale MBR implementations in the United States—a 6.6 million gallons per day facility in Redlands, California. This landmark project not only demonstrated the large-scale viability of the technology but also created a significant opportunity for local water reuse which continues to this day.

Beyond his technical innovations, Juby has helped advance industry knowledge through significant contributions toward the American Water Works Association manual M69, Inland Desalination and Concentrate Management, which serves as a global reference for inland desalination practices. He has also been actively involved in the Bureau of Reclamation’s Desalination and Water Purification Research (DWPR) Program where he led multiple projects evaluating emerging brine treatment and minimization technologies to help find solutions for inland communities.

Juby has been a member of WEF and its partner organizations for more than two decades. His service includes more than 10 years as part of the WEFTEC Program Community, which develops the technical program for the conference, as well as four years as chair of the WEF Water Reuse Symposium. He has presented more than 15 papers at WEFTEC conferences and served as a moderator and workshop chair, helping shape WEF's technical direction and educational programming in water reuse, membrane technology, and brine management.

Juby holds a doctorate in water utilization engineering, a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, and is a licensed professional engineer.