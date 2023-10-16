  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • White Papers
  • Webinars
  • 3D Models
  • Events
  • Industry News
  • Global Thought Leaders
    1. Home

    WEFTEC 2023: Discussing petrochemical wastewater with Brown and Caldwell's Everett Gill

    Oct. 16, 2023
    The senior process engineer joined Water Technology managing editor Daniel Gaddy at WEFTEC 2023 in Chicago.
    Daniel Gaddy