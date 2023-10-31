  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • White Papers
  • Webinars
  • 3D Models
  • Events
  • Industry News
  • Global Thought Leaders
    1. Home

    Discussing AI with Autodesk’s David Totman

    Oct. 31, 2023
    The company’s executive thought leader talks with managing editor Daniel Gaddy about the role AI can play in the industrial water treatment sector.
    Daniel Gaddy