Watson-Marlow announces launch of Bredel NR Transfer hose

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) recently announced that Bredel hose pumps has expanded its range of hoses by releasing the new and versatile Bredel NR Transfer hose for general fluid transfer applications at pressures up to 12 bar (174 psi). The Bredel NR (Natural Rubber) Transfer hose can be used for handling sludge with a high solid content, food and beverage waste and abrasive slurries. This solution complements the Bredel NR Metering hose, which is designed for heavier duties with pressure capability up to 16 bar (232 psi), already available from Bredel hose pumps.

Bredel is now the only manufacturer to offer optimized NR hose properties for different customer needs, be it metering, transfer, low, medium or heavy duty. The abrasion-resistant Bredel NR Transfer hose is engineered so it optimizes the performance of a peristaltic pump in applications in water and wastewater treatment.

With the release of the NR Transfer hose, Bredel is responding to its customers’ needs for a hose to transfer any fluids. The Bredel NR Transfer hose is suitable for water-based liquids, diluted acids and alcohols, lightly corrosive chemicals, and slurries. Bredel customers can now rely on a single source — WMFTS — for all applications.

Benefits and features of the Bredel NR Transfer hose include:

Engineered for exceptional long life in fluid transfer applications

Pressure capability: 12 bar (174 psi)

Maximum suction lift: 9 m (30 ft)

Maximum fluid temperature: 80°C (176°F); Minimum fluid temperature: -20°C (-4°F)

Global support for pump and hose from original manufacturer

Lars Varnbueler, Product Manager at Bredel, said: “Bredel is best-in-class in hose pump technology. With the new NR Transfer hose, Bredel is specializing its offering for each application. Whether long life, pressure capability or chemical compatibility is critical to your process, Bredel has the solution. In a wide range of standard hose pump applications, the NR Transfer hose has superior life and therefore requires less frequent maintenance.

“Our precision-machined NR Metering hose provides high accuracy, suction capability and discharge pressure stability over the full hose life for heavy duty applications. Our NR Transfer hose is the ideal choice where it is about — as the name states — transfer of fluids from A to B. It provides the longest life and lowest total costs of ownership on the market in a wide range of standard hose pump applications.”

The hose element is critical to ensure pump performance, durability and efficiency. Composite reinforced transfer hoses are constructed from high-quality compounded rubbers reinforced with four individual layers of braided nylon. The Bredel NR Transfer hose is manufactured to dimension with advanced wrapping technology, optimized for long life in fluid transfer applications.

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions

www.wmfts.com