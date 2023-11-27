State of Water Stewardship study reveals consumer concern for the world’s water

(Nov. 23 2023 — Dubai, UAE — Ecolab release) — Ecolab, a global sustainability leader offering water solutions and services, recently announced key UAE findings from its inaugural Ecolab Watermark Study. The study reveals UAE consumers’ attitudes toward climate change and water, highlighting a growing sense of urgency regarding water safety, conservation and the need for industry to accelerate sustainability measures.

By 2030, the planet is set to face a 56% water deficit, according to the World Resources Institute (WRI), and 1.6 billion people will lack safely managed drinking water, according to the United Nations. The Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) region has been recognized as the most water-stressed region in the world, with some 83% of the region's population exposed to water stress caused by climate change, according to the WRI.

Ecolab’s Watermark Study, which measures the state of water stewardship through water’s importance, usage, connection to climate and responsibility among key consumer populations, highlighted several concerns in the UAE:

79% of UAE consumers believe manufacturers/ businesses lack clear guidance and/or plans to combat water scarcity

73% of UAE consumers list clean and safe water as a significant environmental concern

67% of UAE consumers believe clean and safe water will be an issue within the next 5 years

84% of UAE consumers agree that water scarcity can be effectively addressed

Stefan Umiastowski, Ecolab’s Senior Vice President & Market Head India, Middle East and Africa said: “At the heart of the climate crisis is water. The way we experience the effects of climate change is through water. This has broad implications not only for business but also for the communities where we live. As we continue our work to transform the way the world thinks about water, the results from Ecolab’s Watermark Study should galvanize leaders to assume a larger role in protecting this precious and finite resource. The UAE government has taken a proactive stance in leading the way toward responsible water management, particularly in a region that faces unique challenges due to its limited freshwater resources.”

By focusing on water and consumer perceptions of the ongoing crisis, Ecolab’s Watermark Study provides insights on where and how stakeholders—whether government, businesses, NGOs or even individuals—can work together to successfully address critical global challenges.

“The insights drawn from the Ecolab Watermark Study reinforce the imperative of fostering cooperation between the private and public sectors to address global water challenges effectively. The good news for industry is that meeting this responsibility will not only deliver positive sustainability but tangible business outcomes too.Through the study, we hope to encourage, educate, and inspire others to take action and protect this vital resource,” Umiastowski added.

The Ecolab Watermark Study was conducted in partnership with Morning Consult in 2023 among a sample of general population adults.