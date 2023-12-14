Integrated Water Services acquires KLa Systems

(LONGMONT, Colo. — Dec. 14, 2023 IWS Release via PRNewswire) — Integrated Water Services Inc. (IWS), a leading provider of specialized water and wastewater treatment solutions, acquired KLa Systems, Inc. (KLa), the leader in innovative jet aeration and jet mixing technology. IWS was acquired in 2019 by Sciens Water, a leading investor in the U.S. water sector, to create a national provider of turn-key water and wastewater treatment solutions to a diverse range of customers in under-served markets across the U.S.

Headquartered in Assonet, Massachusetts, KLa has gained recognition for its mixing and aeration technologies tailored for biological wastewater treatment processes. Continuously striving to offer the most cost-effective systems in the industry, their expertise and track record have solidified their position as the leading provider serving industrial manufacturers, water utilities and municipalities.

Alex Buehler, President and CEO of IWS, expressed the significance of the acquisition, saying, "The inclusion of KLa into IWS's portfolio of cutting-edge treatment solutions is a significant advantage for our customers. KLa's innovative products are a critical component in designing and delivering the most cost-effective, user friendly and efficient treatment solutions."

Fred Siino, President of KLa said, "I am excited about the union with IWS. Our combined expertise and technology create an unparalleled value in the market."