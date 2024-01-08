Ridgewood acquires Waste Resources Management

(NEW YORK — Jan. 8, 2024 — Ridgewood Release via PRNewswire) — Ridgewood Infrastructure, a leading infrastructure investor in the U.S., recently announced the acquisition of Waste Resources Management, a provider of liquids and wastewater collection, treatment and disposal serving the commercial and industrial market.

"WRM is an industry leader, operating a strategically advantaged, vertically integrated network of wastewater treatment facilities and related specialized rolling stock across several high-growth states," said Ryan Stewart, partner at Ridgewood. "WRM services are essential to its diversified customer base. We look forward to working with the WRM management team to scale the business and further enhance its service offerings."

Ryan Wurgler, CEO of WRM, said: "We are excited to join forces with Ridgewood Infrastructure, which shares our focus on fostering long-term partnerships with customers and our commitment to operational excellence and sustainability. Ridgewood has a proven track record as the leader investing in U.S. water sector infrastructure and in helping companies like ours achieve transformational growth."