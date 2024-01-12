Solenis to expand with new production facility in Virginia

WILMINGTON, Del. (Solenis release) — Solenis, a leading global producer of specialty chemicals for water-intensive industries, will invest $193 million to expand its operation in the City of Suffolk, Virginia. The company will build a new 80,000-square-foot production facility, packaging facility and tank farm, and add a new rail spur to accommodate production of polyvinylamine (PVAm) polymer products, which are used in paper and cardboard manufacturing. This new facility will be used to grow the existing polymer product line and add additional capacity of this critical monomer to the existing supplier. The project will create 34 new jobs.

“This investment is part of our ongoing commitment to provide value for customers while helping them advance their sustainability initiatives,” said John Panichella, CEO, Solenis. “As demand rises for sustainable manufacturing operations, this new facility not only ensures we have capacity to supply the paper packaging market, it will also help us diversify into other applications that can drive additional growth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Suffolk and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $275,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Suffolk with the project. The company is also eligible to receive Port of Virginia tax credits and benefits from the Rail Industrial Access Program, subject to approval by the Commonwealth Transportation Board.