Atlas-SSI strengthens water screening solutions portfolio with acquisition of containment barrier leader ABASCO

MONTICELLO, Miss., Jan. 16, 2024 (PRNewswire) — Atlas-SSI, North America's leader in water screening solutions that protect mission-critical assets and water ecosystems, has acquired Texas-based ABASCO, a prominent provider of containment barriers and service.

ABASCO brings a suite of innovative solutions, including wastewater baffles, sargassum barriers, turbidity curtains, skimmers, and booms used in diverse environmental end-markets. This acquisition, the third by Atlas-SSI in the past 18 months, represents a natural extension to its screen offering and supports new customers in commercial market applications.

This partnership accelerates growth for Atlas-SSI and further strengthens its water screening solutions. The Atlas-SSI platform, a portfolio company of XPV Water Partners, offers a full spectrum of American-made intake screens and wastewater headworks that is complemented by nationwide service capabilities to protect the environment and critical customer infrastructure in industrial, municipal, and commercial applications.

By adding ABASCO's expertise, Atlas-SSI is uniquely positioned to address a broader range of environmental challenges resulting from increased pollution and weather events.

"The combination of our product portfolios, expanded services, and shared commitment to environmental sustainability position us as the leading solution provider for a wide scope of water-related challenges," said Paul Lewis, CEO of Atlas-SSI. "ABASCO's solutions help customers increase water treatment efficiency, protect water intakes and shorelines, and manage operational challenges related to climate change. Combined with Atlas-SSI's water screening solutions, they will provide our customers with new and enhanced approaches to building infrastructure resilience".

Since its inception, ABASCO has established a reputation for delivering highly engineered, top-quality products for environmental applications. The brand's expertise in barriers, sediment control, and shoreline protection has played a pivotal role in upholding water quality in both inland and coastal environments.

"ABASCO has a rich legacy of providing leading environmental application solutions and strong customer service," said Charlie Fahrmeier, President of ABASCO. "Through this partnership with Atlas-SSI, we harness the strength of an expansive sales and service network, as well as the company's resources and expertise, to introduce even more products and services to our valued customers."

About Atlas-SSI

Atlas-SSI is North America's leader in water screening solutions that protect mission-critical assets and water ecosystems with a portfolio of traveling water screens, 316(b) fish-friendly screens, trash rake systems, wastewater headworks, and stormwater screens. Certified field service and dive teams offer nationwide service capabilities to support turnkey installations, on-site service, inspections, and preventative maintenance. To learn more, visit atlas-ssi.com.

About ABASCO

ABASCO is a leading provider of water containment barrier solutions specializing in wastewater baffles, sargassum barriers, turbidity curtains, and booms used in diverse environmental applications. With a commitment to innovation and quality, ABASCO's diverse containment barrier solutions and services address water quality challenges across municipal, industrial, and commercial industries. To learn more, visit abasco.com