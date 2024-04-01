Veolia Water Technologies expands mobile water services capabilities in Malaysia

Veolia Water Technologies, a subsidiary of Veolia and a leading specialist in water treatment technologies and services, recently announced the deployment of three new mobile assets in Malaysia. This initiative underscores Veolia’s commitment to safeguarding business operations and communities but also contributes to creating a sustainable and healthier world by delivering high-quality water solutions.

Comprising two reverse osmosis (RO) systems alongside an Orion™ unit, the new mobile water treatment assets will increase Veolia’s mobile water treatment capabilities by over 50% and play a crucial role in supporting customers in the region. By efficiently treating more water within shorter time frames, Veolia empowers its clients to sustain optimal production levels while ensuring the quality and quantity of their essential process water.

The mobile RO systems, MORO-4x25C, are powerhouses capable of treating and producing up to 100 m3/h of water single pass treatment (50 m3/h for double pass) compared with the existing MORO25C units that manage a production rate of 25 m3/h. With more water treated within a shorter time frame, Veolia's customers are better empowered to minimize disruptions to production during critical periods of plant downtime or repair work — ensuring a seamless continuity of operations.

In addition, the mobile Orion 6000S is a game-changer in elevating water purity standards for pharmaceutical applications. With the ability to produce up to 10 m3/h of mobile purified water, complemented from the existing Orion 4000S unit, the new Orion unit is the only mobile system that meets the global pharmacopeia standards and surpasses the stringent pharmaceutical process requirements. It can be also configured with an ultrafiltration (UF) polisher to deliver cold water for injection (WFI). Beyond its exceptional water purity, the Orion 6000S stands out for its reduced energy and water consumption, translating to substantial long-term operational savings for customers.

The new mobile assets will be located at Veolia’s Mobile Water Services (MWS) depot in Puncak Alam, Selangor, Malaysia. This depot will serve as a central hub for asset maintenance, Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT), commissioning and internal training. By consolidating Veolia’s assets from various locations into this centralized facility, assets can quickly be deployed to reach customers during emergencies. This strategic initiative demonstrates Veolia’s unwavering commitment to maintaining operational efficiency and expediting asset deployment for customers across Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand — improving water resilience and ensuring seamless business continuity for manufacturing facilities across the region.

“As we unveil these new mobile units in Malaysia, we reaffirm our steadfast commitment to provide innovative and reliable water treatment solutions,” said Florent Puybaret, Asia Pacific Lead, Mobile Water Services. “These initiatives perfectly align with the evolving needs of industries facing operational challenges. The unparalleled capabilities of the MORO and Orion systems not only showcase our commitment to delivering services that exceed industry standards but also emphasize our role in fostering enhanced resilience and business continuity for our clients in the region.”

For more information visit www.veoliawatertechnologies.com/asia/en/services/mobile-water-services.