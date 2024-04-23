  • Subscribe
    1. Industry

    Anue Water Technologies adds four new channel partners

    April 23, 2024
    The move will help serve wastewater treatment customers in California, Nevada, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska and Ontario.
    logo__anue_water_technologies_002

    (Alpharetta, Georgia — April 19, 2024) — Anue Water Technologies,  a leading manufacturer of sustainable water treatment solutions for municipal and industrial odor and corrosion control  throughout North America, announced the addition of four new channel partners to better serve municipal and industrial wastewater treatment customers in California, Nevada, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Ontario and the Maritime Provinces of Canada. These channel partners are well-established regional experts in municipal and industrial wastewater, odor, corrosion and FOG control in the following States and Provinces:

    • Rockwell Solutions for California and Nevada
    • Peterson & Matz for Illinois and Michigan
    • D.J. Gongol for Iowa and Nebraska
    • ENV Treatment Systems for Ontario and the Canadian Maritime Provinces
    • There are now channel partner companies representing Anue’s products in all 50 of the United States and all the Canadian provinces.

    Anue COO Greg Bock said, “We are proud to be working with these four excellent companies who are longtime experts in wastewater treatment and now represent Anue’s sustainable and onsite H2S odor, corrosion and FOG solutions , saving municipalities and industrial customers money and labor versus unreliable and costly chemical deliveries.”

    For more information, contact Anue Water Technologies, Inc.  go to www.anuewater.com.

