ZwitterCo Superfiltration named as 2024 Bronze Edison Award Winner

"Our superfiltration membranes are helping customers reimagine the treatment of some of the world's most challenging wastewater, making safe discharge or reuse possible," stated Harner. "It was truly an honor to be recognized in a room full of global innovators such as JPL, SpaceX, and Naqi. For a young company like ours, being counted among these trailblazers who are shaping the future is incredibly thrilling," she added.

Winning an Edison Award is not only a testament to a company's dedication to innovation and business excellence but also a recognition of its potential to create a significant impact on the world. These renowned awards, named after the legendary Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), celebrate the forward-looking inventions and groundbreaking innovations that are shaping the future and improving the lives of millions. Edison revolutionized industries and left an indelible mark on the global landscape, making him a timeless symbol of creativity, determination, and forward-thinking vision.

"The judges were thrilled to honor superfiltration membranes for wastewater treatment as a groundbreaking category-changer this year, showcasing the power of innovation to improve our lives for the better," declared Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the Edison Awards.

The 2024 winners were evaluated through a thorough judging process based on four essential criteria: Concept, Value, Delivery, and Impact. A panel of leading business executives, past award winners, and esteemed professionals carefully assessed each product.

One of the evening's many highlights was the presentation of the Edison Achievement Award to Gwynne Shotwell the President & COO of SpaceX and Dr. Laurie Leshin, Director of JPL NASA, who were both honored for their significant and lasting contribution to innovation in the aerospace industry throughout their career. The Edison Achievement Award serves as inspiration to future innovators and to the world at large.

The Edison Awards held April 17-19 in Fort Myers, FL, also featured many networking events, breakouts, and panels led by industry experts. The Innovators Showcase opened its doors to the public a day early, allowing attendees to engage firsthand with some of the groundbreaking innovations featured this year.