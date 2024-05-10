Xylem unveils 'Reuse Brew'

MAY 6, 2024; MUNICH, Germany — (BUSINESS WIRE) — In an innovative move to tackle Europe's escalating water scarcity, global water technology leader Xylem announced the launch of Reuse Brew. This unique Bavarian beer, crafted from high-quality treated wastewater, marks a significant advancement in water recycling technologies and offers a sustainable solution to the increasing challenges posed by climate change.

The development of Reuse Brew is the culmination of a partnership between the Chair of Brewery and Beverage Technology at Technical University of Munich (TUM), the Chair of Urban Water Systems Engineering at TUM, the city of Weissenburg in Bavaria, and Xylem. This collaboration showcases the transformative potential of advanced water treatment technologies in producing a palatable beer, promoting sustainable water management practices across Europe.

"Reuse Brew is not merely an exceptional beer; it exemplifies the vast capabilities of water recycling in combating the pressing issue of water scarcity," said Roxana Marin-Simen de Redaelli, Vice President, Central Europe and Nordics at Xylem. "This project is a beacon of modern, sustainable wastewater recycling technologies and underscores the importance of utilizing local resources to mitigate groundwater pressure and ensure supply security during periods of drought."

At the heart of Reuse Brew’s production lies oxidative processes ozonation and advanced oxidation with UV irradiation and hydrogen peroxide, paired with sophisticated filtration and purification processes, including nanofiltration. These technologies effectively remove chemical and microbial contaminants through oxidation and adsorption, ensuring the beer’s quality.

"The source of water should not determine its value, but rather its safety and quality," said Professor Jörg E. Drewes of TUM. "Our collaboration with Xylem on the Reuse Brew project underscores the practicality of converting wastewater into safe drinking water with existing technologies."

The Weissenburg wastewater treatment plant, the first treatment plant with advanced treatment to eliminate organic micropollutants in Bavaria with the help of Xylem’s ozonation technology, has played a crucial role by supplying treated effluent for their Reuse Brew project.