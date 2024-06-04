HUBER Technology, Inc unveils new center flow perforated band screen CenterMax Hybrid

DENVER, NC (June 4, 2024; HUBER Technology release) — A leader in innovative high quality mechanical solutions including stainless steel equipment for municipal and industrial water, wastewater, sludge treatment, and energy, HUBER Technology, Inc. continues its unwavering commitment to best serve its customers with the new CenterMax Hybrid, a center flow perforated band screen with plastic perforated screen elements.

The CenterMax Hybrid is HUBER Technology’s solution to challenges being faced by both municipal and industrial treatment plants. Advanced treatment processes employed today are requiring capture of even finer material, subjecting screens to accelerated binding. As population rises, plants are also experiencing increased flows to plants without the option of an expanded footprint, further complicating the procurement process.

The CenterMax Hybrid offers a variety of screening elements and opening sizes tailored to meet the separation needs of the application, high capture of fine particles including fibers and hair, and ideal protection of sensitive processes including MBRs. The superior inside out flow design allows for the most screening surface area for any given channel. With easy access to service points at grade level, the CenterMax Hybrid is designed for narrow channels and high throughputs. Its vertical design allows for it to be employed in small areas, limiting its footprint.

Available in perforations from 2 mm and 6 mm, the CenterMax Hybrid’s plastic perforated screen elements prevent hair pinning and fouling while providing effective element cleaning without a rotating brush.

“HUBER Technology is committed to providing high quality solutions resilient to the exposed elements of wastewater treatment,” said HUBER Technology, Inc. President Henk-Jan van Ettekoven. “We’re proud to now offer the CenterMax Hybrid to better serve our customers with durable solutions for processes requiring high capture and high throughput.”

Beginning production in 2020, HUBER Technology, Inc. operates a 205,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Denver, North Carolina, where it manufactures CenterMax Hybrid products, as well as dewatering screw press systems, headworks screens, grit handling, septage receiving, tertiary filtration and equipment and drying of biosolids equipment for use in the water and wastewater industry. The company's commitment to utilizing stainless steel in the production process underscores its dedication to durability, corrosion resistance, and long-lasting performance, ensuring that the equipment meets the stringent requirements of industrial and municipal wastewater treatment applications.

About HUBER Technology, Inc.

HUBER Technology, Inc. is part of the HUBER Group. The HUBER Group is successfully operating in the environmental engineering sector. With more than 60 subsidiaries, representative offices and agents, the HUBER Group is among the worldwide leading suppliers in the field of wastewater/sludge treatment and process engineering. With over 185 years of commitment to drinking water and wastewater treatment, HUBER has always been an innovator in this field with a continuous focus on the development of new solutions to conserve one of our most valuable resources: water.