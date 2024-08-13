  • Subscribe
    HRS to showcase solutions for water industry at WEFTEC

    Aug. 13, 2024
    The company will showcase its range of equipment for processes including evaporation, anaerobic digestion and sterilization.
    The HRS DPS (Digestate Pasteurisation System) is designed to effectively and efficiently pasteurise digestate, feedstocks, sludge and similar materials.
    Heat exchangers have an important role to play in water and wastewater treatment and anaerobic digestion, but it is important to choose the right technologies to maximize both process and energy efficiency. End users should consider the physical nature of the material and the potential for fouling, the ease of maintenance and the ability of the equipment to operate reliably for long periods of time. Factors such as energy efficiency, capital and operating costs are also crucial to the final choice of heat exchanger. Additionally, total cost of ownership should be considered, as units that are cheap to purchase often have higher running costs or lower operational efficiencies.

    HRS Heat Exchangers produce a wide range of corrugated tube and scraped surface heat exchangers for the water and environment sectors. Our corrugated tube technology, as found in the HRS DTI Series, improves energy efficiency and allows exceptional heat transfer in a smaller package. For more challenging materials the patented Unicus Series of reciprocating scraped surface heat exchangers, which are ideal for applications with high fouling potential, such as evaporation.

    HRS also offer a number of systems for the anaerobic digestion of wastewater streams and sludges, including digester heating, as well as the HRS Digestate Pasteurization System (DPS), Digestate Concentration System (DCS) and our Biogas Dehumidification System (BDS).

    To learn more about our range of heat exchangers and systems for water and wastewater treatment, visit HRS Heat Exchangers on Stand 3957 at WEFTEC 2024 Oct. 7-9 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Centre in New Orleans, Louisiana.

