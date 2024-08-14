PAGE Technologies wins The Water Council’s spring Tech Challenge

(Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Aug. 13, 2024 — Water Council Release) — PAGE Technologies, a water and soil monitoring platform based in Boulder, Colo., recently won The Water Council’s spring 2024 Tech Challenge.

The Tech Challenge connects water innovators with leading water technology companies, facilitating potential partnerships and helping new ideas and technologies gain exposure in the industry. The topics and winners are chosen by the challenge sponsors, A. O. Smith Corporation, Badger Meter and Watts Water Technologies. This session’s challenge sought water quality sensor solutions.

PAGE Technologies harnesses research from the University of Colorado-Boulder and University of California-Berkeley to provide an affordable, all-in-one chemical monitoring platform. Its compact system continuously and instantly measures essential parameters such as pH, nutrient concentrations, salinity and other analytes in aqueous environments. Using scalable printing techniques, it manufactures sensor arrays that are over 100 times more cost-effective than competing products. Its mission is to distribute its technology globally, empowering underserved communities and promoting sustainable practices across a variety of markets to build climate resilience.

“The search for water technology solutions is critical as water challenges rachet up around the globe,” said Karen Frost, The Water Council vice president of economic development and innovation. “We are proud to introduce the water technology sector and the greater community to new innovations such as PAGE Technologies through the Tech Challenge.”

Since launching the Tech Challenge in 2019, The Water Council has awarded $190,000 in funding to 19 innovators from nine countries.

The Water Council (TWC) is a global hub dedicated to solving critical water challenges by driving innovation in freshwater technology and advancing water stewardship. Built on more than a century of innovation, TWC has coalesced one of the most concentrated and mature water technology clusters in the world from its headquarters at the Global Water Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. Recognizing the need for smarter and more sustainable use of water worldwide, TWC also promotes water stewardship as a natural complement to water innovation in the effort to preserve freshwater resources in the Midwest and around the world.