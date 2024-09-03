Vogelsang USA to showcase HiCone Progressive Cavity Pump at WEFTEC 2024

Ravenna, Ohio – (Veogelsang Release) – Vogelsang, the inventor of the rotary lobe pump with elastomer-coated lobes, will be showcasing the revolutionary HiCone Progressive Cavity Pump, XRipper grinders, the VX Rotary Lobe Pump and other advanced wastewater solutions at WEFTEC, Oct. 5-9, 2024, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. The unique, patented design of the HiCone significantly extends the lifespan of wear parts — by several times compared to conventional progressive cavity pumps — while dramatically streamlining maintenance, increasing availability, and lowering power consumption.

The innovative adjustment system of the Vogelsang HiCone eliminates the need for frequent, costly, and difficult rotor and stator replacements caused by wear on the contact surfaces. Instead, operators can easily restore original pump performance with a simple turn of an adjustment nut using a standard wrench or through an automated system that can sense a drop in the pump’s output. This adjustment works due the cone-shaped rotor and stator design, hence the name HiCone. In the adjustment process, the rotor simply moves forward, reestablishing ideal compression without compromising the pump’s cavities or ability to operate safely. This HiCone adjustment system can be precisely calibrated to suit operating conditions, allowing it to maintain the specified performance while extending service life as much as 3-4 times as compared to typical PC pumps.

Stop by booth 2543 at WEFTEC to see the HiCone in action and Vogelsang's broad range of innovative solutions that address the diverse and demanding needs of municipal wastewater management. The VX Rotary Lobe Pump, for instance, is engineered for precise control, offering pulsation-free, low-vibration and exceptionally gentle pumping.

Vogelsang will also showcase their one-two punch in solids reduction. The XRipper grinder excels at grinding and shredding tough solids in headworks channels to preventing pump clogs and damage to downstream equipment caused by wipes, rags and other debris. The RotaCut macerator is in a class of its own when it comes to cutting up fibrous materials, hair, and other solids that make it past screening systems. It also acts as a sludge conditioner, both protecting and improving the performance of dewatering equipment and greatly enhancing digester operations.