    De Nora to launch line of optimized SORB FX vessels for PFAS removal

    Sept. 12, 2024
    Global water technology company helping customers cut costs of treating forever chemicals.
    (MILAN – Sept. 10, 2024) – Industrie De Nora, which specializes in sustainable electrochemical technologies and in the emerging green hydrogen industry, is actively engaged in addressing PFAS removal, one of the world’s fastest emerging and pressing water treatment problems. The company is announcing a new proprietary line of its SORB™ FX vessels to deliver enhanced PFAS removal, capable of treating flow rates ranging from 25 gallons per minute (5.7 m³/h) to 2,800 gallons per minute (636 m³/h). The improved features are based on the proven technology of this water decontamination mainstay. The launch will take place in October at WEFTEC, a leading water quality event hosted by the Water Environment Foundation.

    With over two decades of demonstrated effectiveness, the SORB line of contaminant removal systems from De Nora help solve environmental, regulatory and public health water treatment challenges for a wide range of contaminants of concern.

    Removing PFAS from water and wastewater is emerging as a complex and potentially costly challenge. One important cost consideration is media life. Given the inevitability that media demand might soon outpace supply, it’s imperative that utilities, manufacturers and industrial operators get the absolute most life from their media.

    The new line of SORB FX vessels employs the best available technology for PFAS removal, utilizing ion exchange, granular activated carbon, or a combination of both. De Nora’s patent-pending underdrain design merges two leading technologies: a ring design that simplifies tank inspection and media changeout, and the superior media utilization typical of header-lateral systems. The SORB OTTO underdrain features specially designed flexible strainer baffles, reducing media waste — “dead zones”—to below two percent. Additionally, an inlet distributor evenly feeds water across the entire top surface, maximizing media usage. Hydraulic modeling during the design phase ensures precise specification and calibration of this distributor, allowing De Nora customers to fully utilize the media, thereby extending its life and minimizing replacement costs by approximately five percent.

    Pre-engineered systems offer a variety of standardized diameters, accelerating project design and installation. The inlet and SORB OTTO underdrain diffusers ensure optimal, balanced flow through the media, enhancing performance, extending media life, and reducing operational expenses (OPEX). Additionally, the SORB FX vessel can be fully serviced externally, eliminating the need for confined space permits. The vessel’s compact, symmetric design simplifies installation and minimizes operating costs.

    Product specifications and case studies will be showcased during a WEFTEC presentation at De Nora booth 2616 on Tuesday October 8 at 2.30PM.

