KROHNE to showcase wide range of water and wastewater products at WEFTEC

(Beverly, MA — KROHNE Release) — KROHNE Inc. will showcase a wide range of its industry-leading water and wastewater products at WEFTEC 2024 at booth 6323. The Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition and Conference will be held October 4-9, 2024, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. On display will be the TIDALFLUX 2300, KROHNE’s unique flow meter for partially filled pipes, the OPTISONIC 6300P and the new OPTIWAVE 1500. Also to be showcased are the WATERFLUX 3070 water counter with flexible power concept; and a new generation of liquid and solids level measurement products featuring better measurement performance, enhanced software and an improved and more powerful signal processor. The full range of Variable Area flowmeters will also be shown. KROHNE representatives will be available at the booth to discuss technology, products and applications in detail.

TIDALFLUX 2300, KROHNE’s unique flow meter for partially filled pipes, can measure flows in pipes between 10 and 100 percent full and its non-contact sensor is not affected by oils and fats floating on the surface. In addition, TIDALFLUX has a broad diameter range to fit pipes from 8 to 64 inches and has high chemical and abrasion resistance to provide exceptional durability. With a patented, capacitive level measurement for use in partially filled pipes, it is the ideal solution for flow measurement of municipal or industrial wastewater in pressureless transport lines.

Also, on display will be KROHNE’s OPTISONIC 6300P, an ultrasonic clamp-on flowmeter for temporary flow measurement of liquids. This portable, battery-powered meter can be used in virtually all industries and virtually any location, crucially, without interrupting the process or cutting pipes. This highly flexible flowmeter is an equally effective solution for comparative measurements on stationary measuring equipment, such as pumps and flowmeters, and for temporary use as a replacement for faulty devices.

KROHNE’s new OPTIWAVE 1500 product line, featuring the OPTIWAVE 1520 and OPTIWAVE 1540 radar level transmitters, will also be at the booth. These innovative products are designed to meet the demands of various industrial and municipal applications, providing accurate and dependable level measurement solutions.

The WATERFLUX meter features precise measurement with no need for upstream or downstream piping, has no moving parts, and is maintenance-free. This electromagnetic unit can be powered by a standalone battery or with solar power or even line power. It is a great choice for drinking water applications and ideal where power is unavailable. WATERFLUX is also available with UI1203 or Modbus based network communications as well as optional built in pressure, and temperature measurement within the flow sensor body. The addition of pressure and temperature is very useful for leak detection or district network pressure monitoring.

Visitors to the booth can also get a look at the newest radar and guided wave radar (TDR) level measurement devices on the market. Radars such as the OPTIWAVE 7500 (80 GHz) for liquids in narrow vessels with internal obstructions and the OPTIWAVE 6400 (24 GHz) for granulates or rocks and the OPTIWAVE 6500 (80 GHz) for powders and dusty atmospheres will be on display along with OPTIFLEX TDR level devices.

KROHNE’s full product line for use in the water and wastewater industry will also be shown at the booth.