Hapman to attend WEFTEC 2024 with innovative material handling solutions

Kalamazoo, MI (Hapman release) — Hapman, a global leader in the design and manufacture of custom bulk material handling equipment, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming WEFTEC 2024 show, taking place from October 5 to October 9 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Attendees are invited to visit Hapman at Booth #6747 to explore the company's latest innovations designed to enhance wastewater treatment processes.

At this year’s show, Hapman will exhibit its versatile Tubular Drag Conveyor, innovative Solidquid Liquid/Solid System, and reliable U-Trough Feeder. These products exemplify Hapman’s commitment to delivering efficient, customizable solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer.

The Tubular Drag Conveyor is a robust solution specifically engineered for wastewater applications, featuring superior sealing, strength, and ease of installation. Its high torque, low-speed conveyance mode minimizes power consumption while reducing maintenance needs and maximizing uptime. Additionally, the conveyor is completely enclosed, effectively reducing odors, dust, and gases, creating a cleaner and safer operating environment.

The use of the Solidquid system in wastewater treatment for flocculant addition offers a range of benefits, including improved mixing, energy efficiency, low maintenance, and precise dosing. By automating and streamlining the chemical dosing process, Soidquid contributes to more efficient wastewater treatment operations, reducing the need for manual intervention and ensuring consistent water quality outcomes.

The U-Trough Feeder is engineered for precise material feeding, ensuring consistent flow rates and reducing material waste. Its design features make it an ideal choice for feeding a wide variety of materials into downstream processing equipment, with an emphasis on reliability and ease of maintenance.

Hapman will showcase advanced material handling solutions at WEFTEC 2024 with the goal to help customers optimize their processes with equipment that delivers efficiency, reliability, and quality.

