    Industry

    Axine Water Technologies to showcase PFAS destruction technology at WEFTEC 2024

    Sept. 23, 2024
    Axine will showcase its electraCLEAR technology, which destroys organic contaminants in industrial wastewater, including difficult-to-treat PFAS chemicals.
    
    

    Vancouver, BC, September 23, 2024 (Axine Water Technologies release) – Axine Water Technologies, a leader in industrial wastewater treatment, is excited to announce its participation in WEFTEC 2024, held from October 5-9 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Axine will showcase its electraCLEAR technology, which destroys organic contaminants in industrial wastewater, including difficult-to-treat PFAS chemicals.

    Live demo and booth information

    Attendees can participate in a live demonstration of the electraCLEAR system at Booth #952, witnessing first-hand how Axine’s innovative technology offers an energy-efficient, chemical-free solution for complete destruction of PFAS, helping industries reduce operational costs while meeting environmental regulations.

    Technical Spotlight presentation

    Axine will present as part of a Technical Spotlight on Tuesday, October 8, titled "Liquid Treatment Technologies for PFAS at Water Resource Recovery Facilities" from 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM. The session will explore scalable, onsite solutions for PFAS destruction, focusing on efficiency and sustainability of systems.

    About Axine Water Technologies

    Axine Water Technologies specializes in electrochemical oxidation for the destruction of persistent contaminants in industrial wastewater, including PFAS. With over 150,000 hours of commercial operating experience, Axine delivers cost-effective, reliable solutions through its treatment-as-a-service model, ensuring compliance with current and future regulations.

