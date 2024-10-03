Talking WEFTEC 2024 and more with Tim Huang of Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions

As global water challenges continue to intensify, innovation and collaboration are becoming increasingly essential to building a more resilient water future. In this conversation, Tim Huang, Director for North America for the Veolia Water Technologies Zone, and CEO of Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions, shares insights on the key trends shaping the water sector and discusses how partnerships, technology and sustainability initiatives are helping to address critical water issues.

Q: This year’s WEFTEC theme is 'Leading the Future of Water.' What key trends will drive innovation and transformation in the water sector, and how can industry leaders stay ahead of these developments?

Several key trends are driving innovation in the water sector today. One major trend is the continued advancement of water treatment technologies, such as reuse and membrane filtration in wastewater treatment. As water scarcity increases, these treatment technologies are becoming crucial in meeting the rising demand for clean water.

Another major trend is the shift towards a circular economy. Veolia is helping both municipal and industrial customers treat wastewater so it can be reused. We’re also capturing energy and valuable nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus from wastewater, which can be repurposed for agriculture needs or generate additional revenue. This helps reduce overall waste and residual environmental impacts, turning what used to be seen as "waste" into valuable resources.

Industrial water reuse is crucial to reducing freshwater consumption. Industries account for nearly half of all freshwater withdrawals in the United States, and with growing pressure on natural water resources, reusing water within industrial processes is essential for long-term sustainability. Companies are increasingly seeking tailored water reuse solutions that reduce operational costs, ensure regulatory compliance and support environmental goals.

Emerging contaminants, like PFAS, are becoming a growing focus as regulations evolve to safeguard public health and the environment. Analytical instruments and digital monitoring will play a key role in the detection of these pollutants, and advancements in treatment technologies are expected to address these challenges. As the regulatory landscape continues to shift, it's critical that the water sector explores ways to adapt existing technologies and develop new solutions to treat emerging contaminants.

Q: In the next five to 10 years, what are the most critical global challenges the water industry must confront, and how can the sector collaborate to provide sustainable solutions?

The most pressing challenge facing the water industry over the next decade is water scarcity. Even in developed nations like the U.S., our water resources are under threat from climate change, drought, population growth and the increasing demand for energy, which requires vast amounts of water. These pressures are pushing our water systems to their limits.

Addressing climate change can improve water scarcity and also protect our environment for the future. Water utilities are at the forefront of ensuring community resilience as temperatures rise and weather patterns become increasingly unpredictable. Water is not only becoming scarcer but also more contaminated and vulnerable to overuse. We already have the technologies to protect and replenish our water reserves for future generations but the real challenge is accelerating the widespread adoption of these solutions.

To meet these challenges, the water sector will need to work hand-in-hand with governments and additional stakeholders to enable greater adoption of sustainable practices, like water reuse. Water reuse can be a game-changer — it’s an immediate and effective solution to help reverse the global threat of water scarcity. Collaboration remains key, though. We need to bring together industry, regulators and communities to create the resilient water systems of the future.

Q: How do you envision the role of technology and innovation in shaping the future of water management, particularly in terms of efficiency, sustainability and accessibility? How have you already seen artificial intelligence (AI) being used?

Technology and innovation are absolutely key to the future of water management. In terms of efficiency, tools like AI are already helping us optimize water treatment processes.

The Plant module of our Hubgrade Performance solution, for instance, utilizes digital twin technology to create virtual replicas of water treatment facilities. These digital twins allow for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance and optimization of plant operations, further enhancing efficiency and reducing downtime. Real-time data and predictive analysis also help optimize sewer network systems.

AI and other digital tools play a growing role in monitoring water quality and detecting emerging contaminants like PFAS. By leveraging these technologies, we can ensure that water is safe and accessible to communities worldwide while protecting the environment.

Q: What role do partnerships, whether with governments, the private sector, or communities, play in leading the water sector into a more sustainable and resilient future?

Partnerships are absolutely essential for building a sustainable and resilient water sector. No single entity can tackle the complex challenges we face alone. By collaborating with governments, the private sector and communities, we can bring together diverse perspectives, resources and expertise to drive real progress.

We’ve seen firsthand how impactful partnerships can be through our collaborations with organizations like WEF (Water Environment Federation) and WaterReuse. These partnerships allow us to share knowledge and best practices, advance water reuse and develop technologies that benefit communities globally. When we work together, we can scale solutions more effectively and adapt them to local needs.

Governments also play a key role in shaping policies that promote water sustainability. In industrial water reuse, for instance, there’s a tremendous opportunity for governments to offer incentives like investment tax credits. We’ve seen similar credits spur growth in industries like wind and solar, and a similar approach could further drive the adoption of water reuse, helping industries embrace sustainable practices while securing water supplies for future generations.

Through partnerships, whether with government bodies, industry leaders or local communities, we can foster the innovation and policy changes needed to secure our water future.

Q: Can you share any examples of recent projects or partnerships that are “leading the future of water?” How do these initiatives align with Veolia’s ecological transformation goals, and what potential do you see for replicating them in other regions?

Recently, we’ve been part of several exciting projects that are shaping the future of water management. One prime example is our collaboration with Suzano, a global leader in the pulp and paper industry. Veolia delivered advanced water and wastewater treatment systems for Suzano’s new pulp mill, enabling the facility to treat up to 100% of its effluent. While this particular project is in Brazil, the model has strong potential to be applied elsewhere, like the United States, which is a key player in that sector. It’s a fantastic demonstration of how industrial water reuse can make a significant environmental impact, and it’s something we could replicate in regions throughout North America.

We’re also making great strides with a new partnership in Pennsylvania at the University Area Joint Authority (UAJA) wastewater treatment plant, where we’re deploying a first-of-its-kind biological hydrolysis system in North America. This system will convert biosolids and organic waste into renewable natural gas, producing about 150,000 GJ of renewable natural gas annually. It’s an excellent example of how we can turn waste into local, decarbonized energy, driving ecological transformation in the community.

Projects like these, whether in the industrial or municipal space, highlight the growing importance of circular water management, a key theme at this year’s WEFTEC. By focusing on sustainable and scalable solutions, the water sector can address critical challenges and create lasting benefits across industries and regions.