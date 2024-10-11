ABB introduces UviTec optical water analyzers for critical measurement in real time

(ABB release) — On October 8 at WEFTEC 2024, the largest water quality event in the United States, ABB has introduced the UviTec analyzer product family. UviTec is the successor of the optical sensor technology by Real Tech, which ABB acquired in February 2024.

Based on patented and proprietary technologies, UviTec is a comprehensive optical-based water quality monitoring platform. The platform includes optical sensors, controllers, a suite of add-on accessories and a data analytics and software solution.

UviTec uses spectrophotometric and fluorescence measuring techniques to deliver lab-quality water analysis results in the process environment. Through the power of UV/VIS technology, UviTec enables rapid detection of a wide range of water quality parameters and compounds in real time. The UviTec Liquid Ai data analytics and software platform uses the obtained measurements to provide plant operators with actionable insights, helping improve how water and wastewater are managed across numerous applications.

“Unlike traditional water quality testing which can take days in lab conditions, the products in the UviTec family provide critical measurements immediately,” said Jon Penn, Global Product Line Manager, Continuous Water Analysis, ABB Measurement & Analytics. “The UviTec biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and chemical oxygen demand (COD) analyzer used for measuring organic levels in water delivers accurate results in five seconds, instead of five days like traditional lab-testing, saving time and money while improving safety and efficiency.”

With the introduction of the UviTec family, ABB can now help customers measure an even wider range of water parameters, expanding its strong presence in the water segment.