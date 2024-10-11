  • Subscribe
  • Videos
  • White Papers
  • Webinars
  • 3D Models
  • Events
  • Industry News
  • Global Thought Leaders
    1. Industry

    ABB introduces UviTec optical water analyzers for critical measurement in real time

    Oct. 11, 2024
    UviTec is a comprehensive optical-based water quality monitoring platform providing reliable data to help improve performance, efficiency and safety in the water and wastewater industries
    Related To: ABB
    Courtesy of ABB
    Unlike traditional solutions, UviTec provides critical measurements in real time, offering plant operators immediate actionable insights.
    Unlike traditional solutions, UviTec provides critical measurements in real time, offering plant operators immediate actionable insights.

    (ABB release) — On October 8 at WEFTEC 2024, the largest water quality event in the United States, ABB has introduced the UviTec analyzer product family. UviTec is the successor of the optical sensor technology by Real Tech, which ABB acquired in February 2024.

    Based on patented and proprietary technologies, UviTec is a comprehensive optical-based water quality monitoring platform. The platform includes optical sensors, controllers, a suite of add-on accessories and a data analytics and software solution.

    UviTec uses spectrophotometric and fluorescence measuring techniques to deliver lab-quality water analysis results in the process environment. Through the power of UV/VIS technology, UviTec enables rapid detection of a wide range of water quality parameters and compounds in real time. The UviTec Liquid Ai data analytics and software platform uses the obtained measurements to provide plant operators with actionable insights, helping improve how water and wastewater are managed across numerous applications.

    “Unlike traditional water quality testing which can take days in lab conditions, the products in the UviTec family provide critical measurements immediately,” said Jon Penn, Global Product Line Manager, Continuous Water Analysis, ABB Measurement & Analytics. “The UviTec biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and chemical oxygen demand (COD) analyzer used for measuring organic levels in water delivers accurate results in five seconds, instead of five days like traditional lab-testing, saving time and money while improving safety and efficiency.”

    With the introduction of the UviTec family, ABB can now help customers measure an even wider range of water parameters, expanding its strong presence in the water segment.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    NFPA 70B a Step-by-Step Guide to Compliance

    NFPA 70B: A Step-by-Step Guide to Compliance

    How digital twins drive more environmentally conscious medium- and low-voltage equipment design

    Medium- and low voltage equipment specifiers can adopt digital twin technology to adopt a circular economy approach for sustainable, low-carbon equipment design.

    MV equipment sustainability depends on environmentally conscious design values

    Medium- and low voltage equipment manufacturers can prepare for environmental regulations now by using innovative MV switchgear design that eliminates SF6 use.

    Social Distancing from your electrical equipment?

    Using digital tools and apps for nearby monitoring and control increases safety and reduces arc flash hazards since electrical equipment can be operated from a safer distance....

    Request More Information

    By clicking above, I acknowledge and agree to Endeavor Business Media’s Terms of Service and to Endeavor Business Media's use of my contact information to communicate with me about offerings by Endeavor, its brands, affiliates and/or third-party partners, consistent with Endeavor's Privacy Policy. In addition, I understand that my personal information will be shared with any sponsor(s) of the resource, so they can contact me directly about their products or services. Please refer to the privacy policies of such sponsor(s) for more details on how your information will be used by them. You may unsubscribe at any time.