Cooling water treatment package with fluorescent monitoring illuminator

Chattanooga, TN (October 29, 2024) — Masters Company, Inc. (MCI), a business unit of MFG Chemical has introduced the Simpler & Smarter cooling water treatment application and monitoring package with FTP (fluorescent tagged polymers).

This combination package utilizes MCI’s exclusive Illuminator fluorescent tagged polymer monitoring unit combined with TowerShield FTP series liquid ultra-concentrated cooling water treatments which contain Radical Polymers fluorescent tagged polymers. The patent pending Illuminator allows for a simple, effective and inexpensive visualization monitoring unit that clearly shows the active fluorescent tagged polymerics contained in the liquid ultra-concentrate products.

The Illuminator unit is easily and quickly installed with the human eye able to immediately see absence/presence as well as the approximate ppm of cooling water treatment. There is no need for inert tracers, expensive and labor-intensive probes, test kits or digestion testing, as the operator can see the illuminated fluorescent tagged polymerics and easily determine product concentration ranges. The Illuminator allows for direct visualization of active FTP content in the recirculating cooling water, which is the Simpler & Smarter monitoring and treatment combination.

Masters TowerShield products are severe service liquid ultra-concentrates at greater than 90% raw material concentrations. Liquid ultra-concentrates provide substantial cost savings in labor, handling, transportation and are teamed with No Touch dispensing systems that provide for a higher level of safety versus traditional treatment and are far more application flexible than solids or similar products. TowerShield with Initia Fluorescent Tagged Polymers (FTP’s) provide the superior performance Masters and Radical Polymers products are known for.

Radical Polymers, a business unit of MFG Chemicals, specializes in providing superior water treatment scale and corrosion formulation components combined with world-class research and development technical expertise and customer support. Radical Polymers Fluorescent Tagged Polymers (FTP) work in the same manner as traditional non-tagged polymers. Utilization of Radical Polymers Initia FTP products provide for Simpler & Smarter direct visualization of active product content.