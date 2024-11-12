Cooling towers go green: Clear Comfort unveils new AOP water treatment systems

November 12, 2024 Louisville, Colorado — Clear Comfort, a leader in innovative water treatment, launches its latest advanced oxidation process (AOP) water treatment systems: the CCW300A-CT, CCW300-CT and CCW500-CT. Designed for sustainability, these new systems offer a game-changing approach to facility engineers looking to minimize operational costs and toxic chemical use in government buildings, data centers, processing plants, manufacturing facilities and more. These systems are immediately available for purchase.

“Our goal has always been to provide water treatment solutions that do more than just clean water—they enhance the efficiency and sustainability of our customers' operations,” said Steve Berens, CEO of Clear Comfort. “With our new offering, facilities can address their most critical challenges while advancing their environmental goals and protecting their employees.”

Building on a legacy of innovation, Clear Comfort’s newest AOP systems enable facilities to achieve higher cycles of concentration, significantly reducing the need for makeup water, chemical use and blowdown. This translates into lower operational costs, reduced environmental impact and a safer, healthier environment for both operators and the public.

"Switching to Clear Comfort’s AOP water treatment has provided our cooling tower clients with substantial reductions in water use, chemical use and maintenance, while aligning with their sustainability initiatives," said Jesús Lozano Ruy Sánchez, Technical and Operations Manager, Grupo Acura in Mexico.

Third-party, government proven

A comprehensive third-party study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) for the General Services Administration (GSA) and U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) verified the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of Clear Comfort’s patented Hydroxyl-Based AOP technology. Key findings include:

● 26% Water Savings: Achieved estimated savings from 23 to 30 percent.

● 50% Maintenance Reduction: Significant decrease in maintenance requirements, improving operational efficiency.

● Meets GSA Water Standards: Complied with rigorous standards without the need for additional chemicals.

● Rapid Payback: The technology pays for itself in just two years, based on GSA's average water costs.

The CCW300A-CT, CCW300-CT and CCW500-CT systems leverage Clear Comfort’s groundbreaking Hydroxyl-Based AOP water treatment to significantly increase cycles of concentration (CoC), reducing the need for makeup water, chemicals and blowdowns. This innovative approach lowers operational costs and supports a healthier and more sustainable solution for facilities ranging from government buildings to manufacturing plants.

About Clear Comfort

Clear Comfort, Inc. manufactures and sells Today’s Best AOP treatment systems that deliver the best, healthiest and most sustainable water to Play and Thrive. Powered by a patented Hydroxyl-Based Advanced Oxidation Process (AOP) technology, Clear Comfort is a leader in water treatment innovation for pools, spas, aquatic facilities, livestock, agriculture and other industrial water management. With headquarters and manufacturing based in Colorado, the award-winning Clear Comfort AOP systems are sustainably “Made in the USA.” Clear Comfort is a proud Impact Driven company dedicated to creating healthy, ethical and sustainable water solutions. Today, Clear Comfort AOP systems are trusted in the leading recreation centers, universities, resorts, water parks, major league sports organizations, homes, greenhouses, farms and more. To learn more about Clear Comfort, please visit clearcomfort.com.