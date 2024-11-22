Ecolab acquires Barclay Water Management

(Ecolab release) — Ecolab has announced the acquisition of Barclay Water Management, a fast-growing provider of water safety and digital monitoring solutions for industrial and institutional customers based primarily in the northeastern United States.

Barclay Water Management provides differentiated water safety solutions, including the proprietary iChlor® Monochloramine System for the treatment of Legionella bacteria in drinking water systems. This secondary disinfection program improves water quality, extends the life of customer assets, and provides continuous on-line monitoring and control of water chemistry.

“We welcome the Barclay team to Ecolab – a company with more than 100 years of experience helping to protect people and the resources vital to life,” said Josh Magnuson, executive vice president and general manager, Global Light Water.

“We have a new and exciting opportunity to bring Barclay’s innovative water safety solutions to customers across North America. By aligning them with Ecolab’s complementary circular water solutions and our real-time monitoring ECOLAB3D™ digital platform, we are creating a new platform for growth. Our comprehensive offering will help customers improve water safety while also enhancing operational performance through reduced water and energy use.”

The transaction closed on November 1, 2024. Headquartered in Newton, MA, Barclay Water Management’s 2023 sales were approximately $50 million. No additional transaction terms will be disclosed.

