  • Subscribe
  • Videos
  • White Papers
  • Webinars
  • 3D Models
  • Events
  • Industry News
  • Global Thought Leaders
    1. Industry

    KETOS, Siemens partner to strengthen water quality management solutions

    Jan. 23, 2025
    Company officials say the collaboration focuses on the industrial and municipal water sectors and will provide clients with offerings that include robotics and AI-based technologies.
    Related To: KETOS
    6792c02d9f69c30a53f57b20 Ketos Logo 2

    KETOS, a leading water intelligence innovator, and Siemens, a leading technology company, have partnered to provide water quality solutions and improve water management for water operators. The partnership focuses on the industrial and municipal water sectors and aims to provide comprehensive water quality management solutions.

    KETOS and Siemens have joined forces to equip water operators with integrated solutions that enhance water management and promote sustainability. This collaboration plays a pivotal role in Siemens' water reuse initiatives and supports the company's broader Siemens Xcelerator strategy. With the Siemens Water (SIWA) applications, specifically developed for the water and wastewater industry, operators can optimize energy efficiency, avoid water loss, reduce contamination of water bodies and improve predictive maintenance measures.

    “On the industrial side, we see increased attention on water stewardship and implementing water-positive strategies and the link between efficient use of water and water quality management to enable water reuse and water recycling,” said Sebastian Guckelberger, Global Head of Portfolio & Business Development Water & Wastewater at Siemens. “With our partnership with KETOS we continue to empower water operators with integrated strategies for better water management and increased sustainability.”

    KETOS is revolutionizing the water industry with a mission to make water accessible, affordable, safer and more sustainable. By automating traditional, manual, and costly water testing and monitoring processes, KETOS has developed a vertically integrated solution combining intelligent robotic hardware, bi-directional IoT connectivity, a robust AI-based interactive software platform, and seamless services for installation and ongoing uptime. Offering real-time testing for water efficiency—such as leak detection and usage tracking—and water quality—focusing on safety and composition—KETOS helps optimize water availability while ensuring safety and sustainability.

    “Water usage and water quality are like the yin and yang of understanding water, our most vital resource. Together, they provide a holistic view of water availability, which is critical for sustainable management. With Siemens, we will be focusing on real-time actionable water quality insights that can integrate with the Siemens platform for users to have enhanced visibility, proactive risk mitigation and optimized savings across their operations with cohesive predictions from the power of blended data across their sources,” said Meena Sankaran, CEO of KETOS. “As more of our customers, especially those focused on ESG reporting and reduction of their carbon footprint, seek comprehensive data, high-caliber water metrics are becoming increasingly essential to complete the picture.”

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    NFPA 70B a Step-by-Step Guide to Compliance

    NFPA 70B: A Step-by-Step Guide to Compliance

    How digital twins drive more environmentally conscious medium- and low-voltage equipment design

    Medium- and low voltage equipment specifiers can adopt digital twin technology to adopt a circular economy approach for sustainable, low-carbon equipment design.

    MV equipment sustainability depends on environmentally conscious design values

    Medium- and low voltage equipment manufacturers can prepare for environmental regulations now by using innovative MV switchgear design that eliminates SF6 use.

    Social Distancing from your electrical equipment?

    Using digital tools and apps for nearby monitoring and control increases safety and reduces arc flash hazards since electrical equipment can be operated from a safer distance....

    Request More Information

    By clicking above, I acknowledge and agree to Endeavor Business Media’s Terms of Service and to Endeavor Business Media's use of my contact information to communicate with me about offerings by Endeavor, its brands, affiliates and/or third-party partners, consistent with Endeavor's Privacy Policy. In addition, I understand that my personal information will be shared with any sponsor(s) of the resource, so they can contact me directly about their products or services. Please refer to the privacy policies of such sponsor(s) for more details on how your information will be used by them. You may unsubscribe at any time.