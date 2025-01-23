KETOS, Siemens partner to strengthen water quality management solutions

KETOS, a leading water intelligence innovator, and Siemens, a leading technology company, have partnered to provide water quality solutions and improve water management for water operators. The partnership focuses on the industrial and municipal water sectors and aims to provide comprehensive water quality management solutions.

KETOS and Siemens have joined forces to equip water operators with integrated solutions that enhance water management and promote sustainability. This collaboration plays a pivotal role in Siemens' water reuse initiatives and supports the company's broader Siemens Xcelerator strategy. With the Siemens Water (SIWA) applications, specifically developed for the water and wastewater industry, operators can optimize energy efficiency, avoid water loss, reduce contamination of water bodies and improve predictive maintenance measures.

“On the industrial side, we see increased attention on water stewardship and implementing water-positive strategies and the link between efficient use of water and water quality management to enable water reuse and water recycling,” said Sebastian Guckelberger, Global Head of Portfolio & Business Development Water & Wastewater at Siemens. “With our partnership with KETOS we continue to empower water operators with integrated strategies for better water management and increased sustainability.”

KETOS is revolutionizing the water industry with a mission to make water accessible, affordable, safer and more sustainable. By automating traditional, manual, and costly water testing and monitoring processes, KETOS has developed a vertically integrated solution combining intelligent robotic hardware, bi-directional IoT connectivity, a robust AI-based interactive software platform, and seamless services for installation and ongoing uptime. Offering real-time testing for water efficiency—such as leak detection and usage tracking—and water quality—focusing on safety and composition—KETOS helps optimize water availability while ensuring safety and sustainability.

“Water usage and water quality are like the yin and yang of understanding water, our most vital resource. Together, they provide a holistic view of water availability, which is critical for sustainable management. With Siemens, we will be focusing on real-time actionable water quality insights that can integrate with the Siemens platform for users to have enhanced visibility, proactive risk mitigation and optimized savings across their operations with cohesive predictions from the power of blended data across their sources,” said Meena Sankaran, CEO of KETOS. “As more of our customers, especially those focused on ESG reporting and reduction of their carbon footprint, seek comprehensive data, high-caliber water metrics are becoming increasingly essential to complete the picture.”