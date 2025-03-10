DuPont Water Solutions launches WAVE PRO for ultrafiltration modeling

WILMINGTON, Del., March 10, 2025 (PRNewswire) — DuPont Water Solutions today launched WAVE PRO, a powerful online modeling tool for a variety of ultrafiltration (UF) water treatment applications – including drinking water, industrial utility water, wastewater, and seawater desalination.

This next generation of the Water Application Value Engine (WAVE), WAVE PRO for UF guides water professionals through the water treatment design process for ultrafiltration. The tool's robust calculation engine allows users to run complex designs with high accuracy, helping water treatment planners design systems that maximize productivity and streamline operations.

Through a digital interface, users can adjust model parameters to simulate specific process conditions of their water sources and operations. Using WAVE PRO, users can evaluate various scenarios to determine the optimal configuration, including incorporating project-specific economics to enhance operating expense and water equilibrium calculations.

"We are extremely proud to offer our municipal and industrial customers WAVE PRO, the latest generation of water-treatment design tools for ultrafiltration," said Gary Gu, Global Technology Leader, DuPont Water Solutions. "Our DuPont Water Solutions team is continuously advancing the performance of our membranes, resins, systems – and complementary digital design and optimization planning tools – to best help our customers meet their operational and financial goals."

Customers who have been using the WAVE tool will be able to transition to WAVE PRO seamlessly, with backward capability. It also lets users access the tool securely from any computer or tablet using a single sign in – including cross-platform compatibility with both Microsoft Windows and iOS. Being web-based, WAVE PRO allows teams to securely share and collaborate on designs. WAVE PRO will automatically update with the latest features and enhancements – including when additional technologies like reverse osmosis, ion exchange resins, and nanofiltration are added into the planning tool.

Ultrafiltration is used in water purification and filtration for numerous industrial, municipal, and commercial applications. Ultrafiltration membrane barriers exclude particles 0.02 to 0.05 microns, including bacteria, viruses, and colloids, meeting increasingly stringent water-quality standards around the world.

Supporting customers sustainability goals, ultrafiltration, used alone, does not require the use of pretreatment chemicals or associated costs for sludge disposal. When used as a pretreatment for reverse osmosis (RO), UF reduces RO membrane fouling, lowering chemical usage and operating costs.

WAVE PRO is free to use and available on DuPont Water Solutions' WaterApp, which includes a broad range of digital tools to help water professionals—from optimizing membrane cost and carbon footprint in water treatment plants, to calculating ion exchange resin replacement requirements. To directly sign in: http://wavepro.dupont.com

DuPont Water Solutions' technologies are helping to purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute in 112 countries across the world. DuPont offers market-leading technologies to address a variety of challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users, including the microelectronics industry, through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and complete systems. The team is also innovating solutions that can help balance the world's growing water and energy demands, with products that support the production of electricity, lithium and green hydrogen.