Saving water and tailings dam space: Part 1 – mining’s challenge and a pilot centrifuge solution

By Eric Gentis, Stephen Benyo, Guillermo Flores, Gabriel Rodrigues and Dustin Miller of Flottweg Separation Technology

This article is the first in a two-part series exploring how medium-sized mining operations can address the growing challenges of water scarcity and limited tailings dam capacity. Drawing on a recent pilot project at a fluorspar mine in central Mexico, Part 1 sets the stage by examining the industry’s water management issues, the limitations of traditional solutions and the potential of mining-grade decanter centrifuge technology. It also details the case study background, pilot unit setup and feedstock characteristics — laying the groundwork for the operational results and lessons learned to be presented in Part 2.

Small-to-medium-sized mines and quarries have water problems that include a shortage of pond/dam space, a shortage of water caused by climate, regulations, cost and other reasons. Specification limits on water intended to be returned to ground water, or even too much water contaminated by sediments and ultra-fines can also affect the water supply.

The traditional solution is using tailings dams or adding a chamber filter (plate-and-frame) press to dewater the tailings. This solution requires significant capital investment and infrastructure and comes with a large footprint requiring significant real estate to be quarantined below the tailings dam site. The use of dams does not recover much of the process water, relying on evaporation and settling to slowly reduce the liquid load in the dam. Finally, dams and ponds are not portable, and associated civils/structure costs add to Capex.

A reliable, cost-effective alternative is explored in-depth by reviewing a trial of a pilot plant using a decanter centrifuge that is specifically designed to withstand the rigors of a mining application.

The pilot plant test showed impressively dry solids with zero polymer use, and low suspended solids in the centrate liquid (with some staining from a non-toxic organic tannin).

Background and challenges

The mining customer in this case study already owns several Flottweg Z92 (920mm bowl diameter) decanter centrifuges operating successfully (24/7) at their main processing plant, dewatering their tailings and recovering most of their (very) expensive process water.

The customer wanted to run a smaller pilot unit at a different, more remote location where they operate another process plant. The goal was to check whether the conditions there are also suitable to invest in another battery of Z92s for this second operation. They are rapidly depleting their current tailings dam space at this site and have a very significant water cost due to their location in central Mexico’s arid region.

Flottweg provided a suitably wear-protected Z5E mining decanter centrifuge (530mm bowl diameter) to run as a pilot for a month. This size unit can effectively mimic the large unit operations and is regularly used for this kind of scale-up predictability pilot in mining applications.

Operation of the pilot centrifuge was 24/7 during the pilot period. Regular sampling of the input feed material, the output solids and output liquid (centrate) was performed by trained and qualified operations staff on a regular basis throughout the pilot period. These samples were analyzed for their solids and moisture contents on site in the Flottweg portable laboratory, immediately after capture.

After installation and start-up, 117 separate tests were taken throughout 12 days. These 117 samples form the basis for the graphic interpretation appearing later in this report.

The process

Due to process plant and tailings dam space constraints at the original mine/plant site, pre-crushed material is trucked by road more than 130 km into this location. Typical road haul trucks are double haul of the land-train variety (usually 2 x 22 metric ton trailers making up the so-called “fulles” in Mexico).

This mineral material is approximately 58% fluorspar (CaF2 - Specific Gravity of 3.1; Mohs hardness #4), with the balance being silica from sandstone/mudstone/siltstone (SG of 2.67; Mohs #7) and calcium carbonate (SG of 2.7; Mohs #3). Abrasiveness for the mixture is around Mohs hardness #6 due to the significant load of silica present — and for the total minerals feed mix the SG is quite high at around 2.8.

Potable water is trucked in by a fleet of water bowsers, as the site is practically waterless.

Dry mineral feedstock is mixed with water at approximately a 2.5:1 ratio (water to dry feedstock) and this slurry is then sent to a series of two ball mills in sequence for further reduction. Oversize minerals and contaminants (mainly detonation cord plastic residue from mine blasting operations) are mostly trapped by a rotating trommel-style sieves (mesh +10mm and +5mm) on each mill.

The resultant finer slurry produced by the ball mills is sent to a series of hydro-cyclones where the overflow is forwarded to the conditioning tanks. At the same time, the underflow carrying oversized minerals is returned to the sequential ball mills for further reduction.