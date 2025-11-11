Makeup water pretreatment reliability: Keeping ultrafilters clean

These modern systems do not require a full ion exchange system but rather a simpler mixed-bed or electrodeionization unit that “polishes” the RO effluent. Common is for a vendor to supply portable mixed-bed “bottles.” When a unit reaches exhaustion, plant personnel can connect a new bottle and have the vendor replace the exhausted unit and take it off-site for regeneration. This eliminates the handling of dangerous regenerant chemicals, plus the resin comes back fully regenerated, which is not typical with on-site regeneration.

Membrane configurations

Two UF configurations are prominent. In one, the membranes hang within a vessel(s) containing the raw water to be treated. Mild vacuum is applied at one end of the membranes to pull water through the material leaving particulates behind. The popular alternative is a pressure-vessel design.

Unlike the spiral-wound membranes in RO systems, the pressure vessels in UF units contain thousands of spaghetti-like hollow fiber membranes.

The UF process operates via a combination of crossflow and dead-end filtration, in which the raw water flows parallel to the membrane surface, with water passing through the membranes during passage. The purified stream is known as permeate. Most particulates remain in a small “reject” stream that exits separately from the system. An outside-in water flow through the membranes is more common, but inside-out is also possible.

UF membrane pore sizes are larger than those of RO membranes, and thus the driving force to move water through the membranes is much lower than for RO. The differential pressure is commonly termed the transmembrane pressure (TMP), which is further examined below.

Some particulates collect on the membranes, and these must be removed to prevent fouling. Standard is a short (one minute is common) burst of reverse water flow accompanied by an air scour. The process initiates at timed intervals of perhaps 20-minutes or some similar frequency. (The frequency is adjustable to allow operators to react to changing raw water conditions.) Modern units also have a chemically-enhanced backwash (CEB) feature that periodically injects acid, caustic or a chelant into the backwash water to help remove such foulants as organics and iron oxide particulates.

As good as these procedures are in keeping membranes clean on a day-to-day basis, they are not enough to ensure reliability over the long term, which brings us to a key point of this article.

A critical element: Clean-in-place

As author Buecker can attest from direct experience, a well-designed MF or UF may operate maintenance-free for long stretches. (Ask me about having to sweep cobwebs from a unit because it “hummed along” for months without any needed maintenance, or so my former power plant staff and I thought.) But as this aside suggests, one very important item should not be overlooked; that being periodic clean-in-place (CIP).

Modern UF control systems allow operators to monitor performance at the unit’s workstation and also on computer screens located in plant control rooms, labs or anywhere else in the facility. The following data and trends provide clues regarding cleaning needs:

Rising TMP: A steady or sometimes rapid increase in TMP at constant inlet flow rate.

Decreasing Permeability: Reduced filtrate flow or slower recovery after backwash cycles.

Reduced Cleaning Efficiency: Air scour backwashes and CEBs no longer fully restore performance.

Differential Pressure Changes: Sudden surges upwards may indicate particulate plugging or scaling.

Daily monitoring of these parameters by plant operators is important to prevent irreversible fouling. Better perhaps is a preventive maintenance approach with a regular CIP schedule, say every quarter or some similar period, to clean membranes before any of these trends become evident.

Figure 4 shows a cleaning cart that the plant’s maintenance department assembled per lab staff specifications. It could easily be moved to the makeup systems (and also to various auxiliary heat exchangers) when needed.