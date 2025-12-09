Understanding calcium carbonate scale formation in water-cooled heat exchangers

Many heat exchangers at industrial facilities are water cooled. Without proper treatment, corrosion, microbiological fouling and scaling — singly or in combination — can cause serious difficulties. With regard to scaling potential, even seemingly pristine surface waters can conceal hidden dangers, including or often especially the potential for calcium carbonate (CaCO 3 ) scaling. This article examines the fundamental chemistry of CaCO 3 scale formation.

Geology and the atmosphere are primary influences on surface water chemistry

Reference 1 served as a primary source for the material in this section.

A common mineral deposit within the earth’s crust is limestone, whose principal component is CaCO 3 . This versatile mineral serves as a raw material for concrete, water treatment chemicals, scrubbing reagent and simply for gravel roads.

Many surface waters are in contact with limestone formations, and groundwaters often percolate into limestone deposits and then settle in aquifers that are bound by the mineral. Calcium carbonate has a strong crystal lattice, so CaCO 3 is only slightly soluble in neutral water.

CaCO 3 ⇌ Ca2+ + CO 3 2- (1)

Ksp (25° C) = [Ca2+][CO 3 2-] = 4.6 x 10-9

Per this solubility product, the molar concentrations of calcium and carbonate in neutral water would be 6.8 x 10-5 M, which is indeed slight. But an additional factor must be considered. CO 3 2- is a fairly strong base and will hydrolyze water to some extent.

CO 3 2- + H 2 O ⇌ HCO 3- + OH- (2)

Combining equations 1 and 2 shows the overall reaction of CaCO 3 in neutral water.

CaCO 3 + H 2 O ⇌ Ca2+ + HCO 3- + OH- (3)

Calculations indicate that CO 3 2- hydrolysis of water shown in equation 2 increases the limestone solubility from 6.8 x 10-5 M to 9.9 x 10-5 M (at 25° C). An important point to keep in mind is that these reactions produce hydroxide alkalinity (OH-), even if only in small concentrations.

Carbon dioxide in the atmosphere influences surface water chemistry, and let’s now consider that effect.

Atmospheric influences

Natural waters absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. While it is often argued that absorbed CO 2 exists as hydrated molecules, the following equations accurately represent the chemistry:

CO 2 + H 2 O ⇌ H 2 CO 3 (4)

H 2 CO 3 ⇌ H+ + HCO 3- (5)