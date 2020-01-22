MFG Chemical Receives SOCMA Performance Improvement Award

MFG Chemical, a global leader in specialty and custom chemical manufacturing, received a Performance Improvement Award for Resource Management and Waste Minimization from SOCMA, a U.S. trade association representing specialty and fine chemical manufacturers. The award was presented during SOCMA Week, the association’s renewed annual conference, held December 4-6 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in New Orleans.

“MFG has made plant safety the core value of the company, a value shared by all of our employees,” said MFG President and CEO Keith Arnold, who serves on SOCMA’s Board of Governors. “MFG is also dedicated to improving environmental performance through optimizing resource use and significantly reducing the overall volume and hazardous characteristics of wastes generated by manufacturing processes. We are happy to receive this industry recognition for our continuous improvements in plant environmental performance. We will continue to invest in our plants and employees as we build on our strong safety and environmental performance.”

SOCMA President & CEO Jennifer Abril commended MFG Chemical on its efforts to continuously improve environmental, health and safety. “Maintaining a safe environment for your staff and community is not an easy task,” Abril said. “It takes time, buy-in from both employees and leadership, and resources to achieve your goals. Congratulations to the MFG team for the thoughtful efforts they take to incorporate EHS&S considerations into their processes and products, and for creating a safe working environment for their employees and community. We look forward to MFG’s continued participation in ChemStewards®, which provides a platform where colleagues in the industry can learn from each other and share best practices that will assist them in building customer confidence, community trust and strengthening product stewardship throughout the value chain.

“We also appreciate MFG Chemical President and CEO Keith Arnold’s valued service on the SOCMA Board of Governors, and MFG’s overall commitment and contribution to SOCMA and the fine and specialty chemical industry,” Abril said.