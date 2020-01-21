Magna Imperio Systems Partners with Texas Brewery

Magna Imperio Systems Corp.(MI Systems), a Texas-based provider of technology and water treatment solutions, partnered with Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Texas’ oldest craft brewery and one of the top 50 largest craft brewers in the United States. In its efforts to continue to provide clean water at an affordable cost, MI Systems installed its sustainable water system at the facility’s prime location in Houston, Texas.

In using MI Systems’ water treatment, including the use of Electrochemical Nano Diffusion (END), Saint Arnold Brewing Company has reported a 98.2% water recovery, a dramatic increase from their previous recovery of 65%.

“Working with Saint Arnold Brewing Company is our first partnership with a business in the beer industry. As beer lovers ourselves, it’s incredible to provide our patented technology to not only offer a solution for Saint Arnold in terms of water and energy efficiency, but to provide it at an affordable cost,” said Chad Unrau, chief operating officer and chief technology officer of MI Systems.

The installation, which started in early 2019, provided Saint Arnold Brewing Company with a cost-saving solution, as well as significant water conservation. Building on this installation, the company continues to align with businesses within the beverage industry including breweries, wineries, and bottlers.