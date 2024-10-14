Newterra delivers advanced wastewater reuse system for large potato processing plant expansion

CORAOPOLIS, Pa., Oct. 9, 2024 (PRNewswire) — Newterra is proud to announce its contribution to a groundbreaking wastewater reuse system as part of a major expansion of a leading Canadian potato processing facility. The state-of-the-art water reuse system, scheduled for completion in mid-2025, will handle 1.58 million gallons of potato processing wastewater per day, underscoring Newterra's leadership in industrial water treatment solutions.

The wastewater reuse system is part of a $450 million expansion aimed at doubling the plant's production capacity while significantly reducing water consumption and supporting sustainable operations. The solution highlights Newterra's extensive capabilities in integrating multiple water treatment technologies to meet complex industrial demands.

The system consists of several core components:

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR): This cutting-edge technology removes organic materials and solids from the wastewater, providing the foundation for further treatment.

Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) Polishing: Following MBR treatment, GAC is used to filter and remove residual organics, ensuring high-quality water for reuse.

High-Recovery Reverse Osmosis (RO): The final treatment step removes salts and trace constituents, allowing for over 97.5% of the processed wastewater to be recovered and reused throughout the facility.

This comprehensive treatment system is designed to dramatically reduce water consumption and minimize waste generation, supporting the plant's sustainability goals. The recovered water will be reused within the facility, reducing the plant's reliance on freshwater resources, and optimizing water use efficiency.

In addition, Newterra is providing a modular, skid-based system for production of high purity water for the facility's boilers. This system combines filtration, softening and reverse osmosis and further minimizes the overall water use by treating a blend of municipal and reclaimed process water.

"We are thrilled to contribute to such an environmentally impactful project," said Jay Harwood, Director of Industrial Sales. "This system exemplifies the breadth and range of solutions Newterra can deploy to meet the unique challenges of industrial clients, while advancing sustainability and resource efficiency."

A model for industrial water reuse

The integration of advanced MBR, GAC, and RO technologies in a single solution highlights Newterra as a leader in delivering water reuse solutions for large-scale industrial applications. This project not only enhances the sustainability of the potato processing industry but also serves as a model for future industrial water reuse projects globally.

