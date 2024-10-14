  • Subscribe
  • Videos
  • White Papers
  • Webinars
  • 3D Models
  • Events
  • Industry News
  • Global Thought Leaders
    1. Industry
    2. Food & Beverage

    Newterra delivers advanced wastewater reuse system for large potato processing plant expansion

    Oct. 14, 2024
    The state-of-the-art water reuse system, scheduled for completion in mid-2025, will handle 1.58 million gallons of potato processing wastewater per day.
    670d7bbcc481bd677c7ae5a5 Newterra Logo

    CORAOPOLIS, Pa., Oct. 9, 2024 (PRNewswire) — Newterra is proud to announce its contribution to a groundbreaking wastewater reuse system as part of a major expansion of a leading Canadian potato processing facility. The state-of-the-art water reuse system, scheduled for completion in mid-2025, will handle 1.58 million gallons of potato processing wastewater per day, underscoring Newterra's leadership in industrial water treatment solutions.

    The wastewater reuse system is part of a $450 million expansion aimed at doubling the plant's production capacity while significantly reducing water consumption and supporting sustainable operations. The solution highlights Newterra's extensive capabilities in integrating multiple water treatment technologies to meet complex industrial demands.

    The system consists of several core components:

    • Membrane Bioreactor (MBR): This cutting-edge technology removes organic materials and solids from the wastewater, providing the foundation for further treatment.
    • Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) Polishing: Following MBR treatment, GAC is used to filter and remove residual organics, ensuring high-quality water for reuse.
    • High-Recovery Reverse Osmosis (RO): The final treatment step removes salts and trace constituents, allowing for over 97.5% of the processed wastewater to be recovered and reused throughout the facility.

    This comprehensive treatment system is designed to dramatically reduce water consumption and minimize waste generation, supporting the plant's sustainability goals. The recovered water will be reused within the facility, reducing the plant's reliance on freshwater resources, and optimizing water use efficiency.

    In addition, Newterra is providing a modular, skid-based system for production of high purity water for the facility's boilers. This system combines filtration, softening and reverse osmosis and further minimizes the overall water use by treating a blend of municipal and reclaimed process water.

    "We are thrilled to contribute to such an environmentally impactful project," said Jay Harwood, Director of Industrial Sales. "This system exemplifies the breadth and range of solutions Newterra can deploy to meet the unique challenges of industrial clients, while advancing sustainability and resource efficiency."

    A model for industrial water reuse

    The integration of advanced MBR, GAC, and RO technologies in a single solution highlights Newterra as a leader in delivering water reuse solutions for large-scale industrial applications. This project not only enhances the sustainability of the potato processing industry but also serves as a model for future industrial water reuse projects globally.

    About Newterra

    Newterra designs, engineers, manufactures, and services innovative water and wastewater treatment solutions for clients worldwide. With a focus on sustainability, Newterra provides high-performance, modular treatment systems for municipal and industrial applications. For more information, visit newterra.com.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    NFPA 70B a Step-by-Step Guide to Compliance

    NFPA 70B: A Step-by-Step Guide to Compliance

    How digital twins drive more environmentally conscious medium- and low-voltage equipment design

    Medium- and low voltage equipment specifiers can adopt digital twin technology to adopt a circular economy approach for sustainable, low-carbon equipment design.

    MV equipment sustainability depends on environmentally conscious design values

    Medium- and low voltage equipment manufacturers can prepare for environmental regulations now by using innovative MV switchgear design that eliminates SF6 use.

    Social Distancing from your electrical equipment?

    Using digital tools and apps for nearby monitoring and control increases safety and reduces arc flash hazards since electrical equipment can be operated from a safer distance....