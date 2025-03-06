  • Subscribe
  • Videos
  • White Papers
  • Webinars
  • 3D Models
  • Events
  • Industry News
  • Global Thought Leaders
    1. Industry
    2. Food & Beverage

    Veolia's technologies set to transform wastewater into resources at historic Belgian brewery

    March 6, 2025
    The project emphasizes sustainable resource management, applying circular economy principles to optimize biogas valorization and water reuse.
    Related To: Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions
    Courtesy of Veolia Water Technologies
    67c74d02d5a24d903ad61a5a Omerbanner3

    (Veolia release) — Veolia Water Technologies has been chosen by the Omer Vander Ghinste Brewery for the expansion of the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) at its historic brewery close to Kortrijk, Belgium. Since 1892, Brewery Omer Vander Ghinste has been a fixture in Belgian brewing. The brewery is now focusing on sustainable growth, balancing expansion with responsible practices. 

    Veolia's extension of the WWTP is designed to support the brewery's growing operational needs while significantly reducing its environmental footprint. The comprehensive upgrade incorporates advanced technologies, including a ZeeWeed 500 membrane bioreactor system, anaerobic Biobed Advanced EGSB and CaptuRO, a high-recovery reverse osmosis system. 

    The bio-factory concept, where wastewater is transformed into valuable resources, is at the heart of this project. Veolia’s EGSB technology plays a pivotal role in producing high-quality biogas from  wastewater. This green source of renewable energy is subsequently processed and used to heat water and buildings, creating a sustainable energy recovery cycle that annually prevents the emission of 548 tons of CO2. 

    Furthermore, the advanced CaptuRO technology ensures that 70% of the water used in the brewing process is efficiently and securely recycled and reused for cooling water, bottle washing and cleaning of vessels, saving a volume of freshwater equivalent to the annual consumption of close to 3,000 Belgian residents. This approach not only minimizes waste but also exemplifies Veolia's vision for a circular economy in the industrial sector.

    Anne Le Guennec, senior executive VP for Worldwide Water Technologies at Veolia, commented: "We are very proud to collaborate with the historic Omer Vander Ghinste brewery on this project that perfectly illustrates how our advanced technologies can improve both the sustainability and efficiency of an industrial site. By allowing 70% of water reuse and creating a renewable energy cycle, we demonstrate that ecological innovation can go hand in hand with operational efficiency, in connection with our GreenUp strategic plan."

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    NFPA 70B a Step-by-Step Guide to Compliance

    NFPA 70B: A Step-by-Step Guide to Compliance

    How digital twins drive more environmentally conscious medium- and low-voltage equipment design

    Medium- and low voltage equipment specifiers can adopt digital twin technology to adopt a circular economy approach for sustainable, low-carbon equipment design.

    MV equipment sustainability depends on environmentally conscious design values

    Medium- and low voltage equipment manufacturers can prepare for environmental regulations now by using innovative MV switchgear design that eliminates SF6 use.

    Social Distancing from your electrical equipment?

    Using digital tools and apps for nearby monitoring and control increases safety and reduces arc flash hazards since electrical equipment can be operated from a safer distance....

    Request More Information

    By clicking above, I acknowledge and agree to Endeavor Business Media’s Terms of Service and to Endeavor Business Media's use of my contact information to communicate with me about offerings by Endeavor, its brands, affiliates and/or third-party partners, consistent with Endeavor's Privacy Policy. In addition, I understand that my personal information will be shared with any sponsor(s) of the resource, so they can contact me directly about their products or services. Please refer to the privacy policies of such sponsor(s) for more details on how your information will be used by them. You may unsubscribe at any time.