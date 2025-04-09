    Mott to provide agricultural wastewater filtration solutions to large U.S. dairy operation

    April 9, 2025
    Strategic partnership will see the implementation of advanced filtration systems designed to treat over two million gallons of wastewater per day.
    67f68c1151ed6597b6d83427 Mott Corporation Logo

    FARMINGTON, Conn., April 8, 2025 (PRNewswire) Mott Corporation announced that it has entered into a nearly $40 million agreement with a large U.S. dairy farm operation to deploy its custom filtration solutions. This strategic partnership will see the implementation of advanced filtration systems designed to treat over two million gallons of wastewater per day.

    This custom system was tailored to meet the specific needs of the dairy industry, providing efficient and cost-effective wastewater treatment. This collaboration underscores Mott's commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency and sustainability for its clients.

    The deployment of Mott's proprietary Microfiltration (MF) and Sub-Induction Time Reverse Osmosis (SIT-RO) systems reduces complexity and boosts efficiency. This innovative approach also reduces operating expenses of common chemicals and other additives.

    "This agreement is more than a business deal – it's a benchmark for advanced, scalable, and sustainable wastewater treatment solutions in the U.S. industrial and agricultural sectors," said Pat Hill, GM of Clean Water, Process Systems and CTO at Mott. "The project reflects Mott's bold commitment to solving complex challenges through innovative filtration technology and strengthens its position as a trusted partner in the global clean water economy."

    Mott's advanced water filtration and controlled-porosity techniques are for industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, municipal wastewater treatment, food & beverage production and others. For more information, visit www.mottcorp.com.

