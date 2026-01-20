Ecolab and CDP Launch Water Use Efficiency Index to Boost Industrial Water Management

Water health solutions firm Ecolab and environmental nonprofit CDP are partnering to launch a new Water Use Efficiency Index intended to educate industrial and commercial customers on measuring and improving operational water performance.

Ecolab and CDP announced the Water Use Efficiency Index campaign during meetings at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The goal is to help companies develop analysis and controllable levers for use in water-stressed regions to strengthen resiliency and reduce costs.

“Water is the foundation of life and business. Every breakthrough depends on water, and the private sector has an incredible opportunity to reimagine how we manage this vital resource,” said Christophe Beck, Chairman and CEO, Ecolab, in a statement. “Our partnership with CDP aims to be the catalyst for industrial water use transformation. By championing best-in-class operational water performance, companies can embark toward a future of meaningful growth and positive impact.”

Industrial water circularity can help reduce operational costs, since up to 75% of manufacturing energy is tied to moving, heating and treating water, according to the companies.

“Water is a critical economic input,” CDP CEO Sherry Madera said. “It is integral to growth and success across industries including AI, semiconductors, and manufacturing. As water stress intensifies, companies that understand, manage and improve their water use will be better positioned to protect margins, secure supply chains and attract capital.”

The initiative begins with a pilot for the Beverage and Brew segment of the Food, Beverage and Agriculture industry—one of the most water‑intensive sectors globally. Food, Beverage and Agriculture sector companies are particularly water intensive industries, and reportedly account for 70% of global freshwater withdrawals.

All water-intensive industries and locales are going to be under added pressure with the rise in artificial intelligence computing, since AI-enabled data centers require considerable liquid and/or air-cooling technologies.

Global freshwater demand is projected to outstrip supply by 56% by 2030, and as much as 60% of global GDP depends on reliable access to water, according to the Ecolab and CDP release.