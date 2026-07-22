Oxidation technology offers sustainable solution for dairy operation disinfection

For decades, the essential task of disinfecting and cleaning milk lines in dairy parlors has been undertaken by well-known and effective treatments based primarily around aggressive cleaning chemicals and hot water.

The need to conduct such cleaning and sanitization is not in question. The requirements to protect valuable dairy herds from diseases such as mastitis, which has been estimated to cost the U.S. agriculture sector more than $1 billion alone per year1, and the need to keep bacterial load under control to ensure adequate quality of milk, are well understood and deemed completely necessary. The sanitization programs are necessary and the challenge is global.

Conventional disinfection methods and chemicals for dairy wastewater

While effective, conventional methods come with drawbacks.

As environmental awareness and regulation have increased across the globe over the past decades, these downsides have become more prominent. Challenges relating to the use and disposal of harsh chemicals, such as sodium hydroxide (a commonly used alkali cleaner), and peracetic acid (an acidic disinfectant and cleaner), as well as the ubiquitous detergent sodium hypochlorite, have become increasingly high profile in recent years, and not for good reasons.

These chemicals, while cheap, freely available and effective, do not breakdown, and are still present when the wash cycles are completed. As such they often end up being disposed straight into the drain, and the environmental impact of this process is significant.

Another issue with using alkali cleaners in particular is the necessity to utilize large quantities of hot water to kick start the reaction and optimize the effectiveness of the process. The use of this much heat energy every day has also drawn the attention of those focused on making agriculture more sustainable, and water use more efficient.

Oxidation technologies may provide an answer

In response to these challenges, Oxi-Tech’s Pulse Oxidation system, which uses Element Six’s boron doped diamond (BDD) technology, is a solution that has taken aim at reducing these environmental impacts. The system replaces the chemical and hot water use with an ambient temperature process that uses electrolytic generation of ozone (O3), hydroxyl free radicals (OH*) and monomolecular oxygen (O*) directly from the feedwater, and injects them into the parlors’ clean-in place (CIP) system. With this process, the dairy industry and broader food and beverage industry, has access to an efficient, sustainable and cost-effective substitute to traditional chemical treatments.

The use of such compounds means that the efficacy of the disinfection wash and cleaning cycles should not be compromised (the compounds typically have a half-life of around 20 to 30 minutes at ambient temperatures), but the environmental impact is significantly reduced as the byproduct from the process is clean water. In addition, the reduction in heat energy increases the sustainability of the operation, improves efficiency and reduces cost.

An organization interested in reducing its chemical use, improving its sustainability footprint and increasing efficiency is Yeo Valley Farms, which is part of the Yeo Valley group, the largest organic dairy brand in the UK.

Yeo Valley elected to install the Oxi-Tech Pulse Oxidation system at its Yoxter Dairy Farm in Somerset, England. Furthermore, it conducted a study to validate the technology in the field in so it could compare the solution with its traditional chemical treatments.