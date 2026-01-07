VVater secures long-term industrial water treatment project for Texas manufacturing site

VVater has been awarded a multimillion-dollar, 10-year contract by a Fortune 50 global food and beverage company to deliver an advanced on-site water treatment system at a major U.S. manufacturing facility in Texas. The project highlights growing demand among large industrial operators for decentralized water infrastructure that improves reliability while reducing freshwater dependence.

Under the agreement, VVater will manage 100% of the facility’s discharge water and convert approximately 40,000 gallons per day of previously contaminated industrial water into potable drinking water using the company’s Farady Reactor technology. The system is designed to support continuous operations in a region facing increasing water stress while helping the facility close the loop on industrial water use.

“For large industrial operators, water is no longer a utility; it’s a strategic input,” said Kevin Gast, chairman and CEO of VVater, in a press release. “Companies that run continuously and at scale need certainty, resilience, and control. That’s where VVater comes in, and in this particular case, our customer did not have years to wait for permits, construction, and retrofits. They need solutions that can be designed, deployed, and operationalized on real-world timelines.”

According to the company, the customer selected VVater in part for its ability to design, build, and commission a fully operational water system in a matter of weeks. The rapid deployment reflects VVater’s modular, vertically integrated delivery model, which is increasingly attractive to manufacturers facing tightening discharge regulations, rising water costs, and heightened scrutiny around water stewardship.